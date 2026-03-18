Wizards' Continued Failure is Setting Up Future Success

At face value, the Washington Wizards’ current state may seem like they are set up for never-ending doom. Washington is currently posting a record of 16–52, and after its 130–117 loss to the Detroit Pistons, it is riding a 13-game losing streak — one loss away from tying a franchise record.

However, despite all of this losing, all hope is not lost for the Wizards’ future. Although their recent losing nature shouldn’t be ignored, it’s fair to note the context surrounding the losing and the future implications it has. It may be difficult for fans to look past the poor stretch of years they have had to endure in D.C., but with the right spin, fans could end up hopeful for what the future holds.

Developmental Reps

The biggest thing fans should note when watching games the rest of this year is how the young core is meshing and developing. Head coach Brian Keefe has made it no secret that he plans to heavily rely on his young guys to close this season, giving them opportunities to work through their kinks.

Rookies like Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins have been given ample opportunity to experiment and expand their games and have thrived in the process. Along with that, sophomores like Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr have been given chances to play through their struggles without feeling the pressure of winning basketball. It may be frustrating to see Washington not go all in, playing the best lineups every night, but in the long run it will prove to be beneficial for their development.

Bub Carrington tonight:



30 PTS (season high)

4 REB

12-16 FG

6-8 3PT (!)



Easily Bub’s best game of the season. pic.twitter.com/q5CiPWMRX4 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) March 18, 2026

Draft Positioning

The most obvious reason behind the Wizards’ losing ways is the benefit it gives them in the draft standings. Washington currently is sitting at the second-worst record in the NBA, just a game and a half back from the worst record. Because of this, the Wizards will get an equal chance at acquiring the top pick in the draft, giving them a chance to cement their franchise cornerstone.

Mar 12, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

On top of that, having the second-worst record means that the furthest they can drop in the lottery is sixth overall, guaranteeing that they can keep their top-seven protected pick. Dropping in the draft obviouslyy isnt ideal for the Wizards either way, but having a bottom three record gives them a safety valve at worst. Washington is still making an effort to play competitive basketball, but for now, its losing ways are beneficial for its long-term outlook.

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