Wizards' Rookie Guard Has Leveled Up Offensively

Although the Washington Wizards have had a disappointing 2025–26 season, it’s undeniable that they have built one of the better young cores in the entire NBA.

From star-studded sophomores to an intriguing crop of rookies, Washington has given itself a very solid foundation to build around going forward.

One of the many impressive young players this season is forward Jamir Watkins, who the Wizards selected with the 43rd overall pick in last year’s draft class. Watkins was selected with the hope that he could make an instant impact, which he has, but his offense has been a work in progress.

With that said, in recent games, he has found his groove on that side of the ball and looked like a future staple in Washington’s rotation.

Recent Hot Stretch

Over his past 10 games, the 24-year-old is posting averages of 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists — all of which are well above his season averages. On top of that, Watkins has been relatively efficient, shooting 51.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. He has found his groove and rhythm within the Wizards’ system, adding another layer to an already potent young offense.

Watkins has still had his inconsistencies as of late, like all rookies, but his are more excusable. Over this 10-game hot stretch, he has also been dealing with injuries and contractual complications, causing him to miss six games during that span. The result of that is some slower starts and likely minutes restrictions that could eat into his overall totals. With that said, Watkins has still been playing the best basketball of his young NBA tenure as of late, which is encouraging to say the least.

Building Upon Skills

The reason why the recent offensive surge is so encouraging is because of the base skill set that Watkins already has. Sure, he has been inconsistent on offense early on, but the one thing he has brought is elite defense and versatility. He is currently posting a steal and block rate of 2.2%, along with providing positional value as a rebounder.

Feb 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) takes a shot over Charlotte Hornets center PJ Hall (16) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Watkins still has a lot to build upon if he wishes to stamp his spot firmly into Washington’s rotation going forward, but he definitely has the skill set to do so. Continued outside shot improvement, along with maintaining his impact as a defender, all but solidifies his place in the Wizards’ long-term plans.

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