Round 2: Wizards vs. Knicks…Who’s In? Who Out?
NEW YORK-The Washington Wizards hit the road for one game to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This game will be the second game of the season series between New York & Washington. Washington lost their last game to New York 112-108. The Wizards are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Monday 127-118.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks today:
Game Date: Jan 18, 2023
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) is currently questionable with the left hamstring strain. The Knicks, have a clean bill of health as of now heading into tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal/Corey Kispert, Monte Morris
Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Daniel Gafford
New York Knicks:
Guards: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes
Forwards: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle
Center: Mitchell Robinson
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)
New York Knicks:
No Injuries to Report
