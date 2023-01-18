Round 2: Wizards vs. Knicks…Who’s In? Who Out?

NEW YORK-The Washington Wizards hit the road for one game to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This game will be the second game of the season series between New York & Washington. Washington lost their last game to New York 112-108. The Wizards are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Monday 127-118.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Jan 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) is currently questionable with the left hamstring strain. The Knicks, have a clean bill of health as of now heading into tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal/Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

New York Knicks:

Guards: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes

Forwards: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle

Center: Mitchell Robinson

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

New York Knicks:

No Injuries to Report

