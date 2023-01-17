Steph Goes For 41, Porzingis Drops 32 on MLK Day

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the last game of their four-game home stand as they took on the Golden State Warriors. This game will be the first game of the season series between Golden State and Washington. Washington lost their last game 112-108 over the New York Knicks and was looking to bounce back against the defending champs.

The Warriors came into this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day matchup looking to get back to their consistent winning ways. Golden State’s record was 21-22 coming into this game and was the 8th seed in the Western Conference. So both were hoping to make some noise and honor the legendary Civil Rights Leader.

Washington and Golden State would both battle back and forth until 6:12 left in the 4th quarter where the Warriors would take the lead for good and grab a 127-118 win. Steph Curry had a game-high 41 points with seven rebounds while shooting 6 for 15 from behind the arch. Jordan Poole scored 32 points with seven rebounds. Draymond Green (17 points) & Andrew Wiggins (14 points) help push the Warriors to victory.

For Washington, Kristaps Porzingis had a team-high 32 points. Monte Morris scored 17 points with a game-high 10 assists and Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points while collecting 11 rebounds. After the loss this is what Coach Wes Unseld Jr had to say⬇️⬇️⬇️

Washington (18-26) will hit the road heading to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (25-20) at 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, January 18th.

