Round 2: Wizards vs. Mavericks…Who’s In? Who Out?
DALLAS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks to start their five-game road trip. This game will be the second and final game of the season series between Dallas and Washington. Washington won the first game against Dallas 113-105 in Washington. The Wizards defeated the Magic 138-118 in their last game.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks today:
Game Date: Jan 24, 2023
Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
The Wizards will be without star forward Kristaps Porzingis who will be out on a week-to-week basis with an ankle injury. Newly acquire guard Kendrick Nunn (via trade with the Lakers for Rui Hachimura), will be questionable for Tuesday’s game. For the Mavericks, Christian Wood (Thumb) and Maxi Kleber (Hamstring) are out with injuries for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris
Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks:
Guards: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie
Forwards: Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith
Center: Dwight Powell
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Kristaps Porzingis-OUT (Ankle)
Kendrick Nunn-Questionable (Trade)
Dallas Mavericks:
Christian Wood-OUT (Thumb)
Maxi Kleber-OUT (Hamstring)
