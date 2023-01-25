The Wizards Are Looking To Take Advantage With Experience In Houston

The Washington Wizards Are In Houston Tonight Facing An Extremely Young and Inexperienced Houston Rockets Team

To win in this league, experience matters. If you look at the landscape of the NBA, a lot of the younger teams aren’t good teams expected to make the playoffs. We like to call that growing pains. Unless you have great coaching like the Memphis Grizzlies have in Taylor Jenkins, young teams aren’t expected to win very often. The Wizards will be facing the youngest team in the NBA, the Houston Rockets.

Thomas Shea, USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Jan 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without star forward Kristaps Porzingis who will be out on a week-to-week basis with an ankle injury. Monte Morris is currently listed as questionable with right hamstring soreness. For the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr (Foot) is out for tonight’s game. Jabari Smith Jr (Ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Poor Credit: USA Today

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris (Game time decision)

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Houston Rockets:

Guards: Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate

Forwards: Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr. (GTD)

Center: Alperen Sengun

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis-OUT (Ankle)

Monte Morris - Questionable (Right Hamstring Soreness)

Houston Rockets:

Kevin Porter Jr-OUT (Foot)

Jabari Smith Jr-Questionable (Ankle)

The Bottom Line

The Wizards have been leaning on Kyle Kuzma tremendously this season, especially lately. They have relied on Kuzma on literally everything all season long. The Wizards should take care of business and win this one easily, despite not having Kristaps Porzingis available. This game should be a game the Wizards can look to find a groove, particularly for Bradley Beal who recently returned to the lineup from an injury.