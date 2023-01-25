Betting Basketball: Wizards Favored in Second Leg of Back-to-Back

After defeating the Dallas Mavericks, the Washington Wizards are favored to defeat the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The Houston Rockets have the worst record in the Western Conference, and given that the Washington Wizards just defeated a much better Dallas Mavericks team on Tuesday, it makes sense they'd be favored to win again on Wednesday night.

Currently riding a three-game winning streak that includes two road victories, the Wizards (-3) are expected to win their fourth straight on Houston's home court.

Washington last won four or more games in a row in December, with three of those coming in away contests.

In Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, forward Kyle Kuzma led his team with 30 points, making good on one of our prop bets (Score 20+ Points: F, Kyle Kuzma (-370).

Dallas guard Luka Doncic led all players in the contest, however, scoring 41 points, and giving us a win in another prop bet (Top Points Scorer: G, Luka Doncic (-270).

Had we gone with Kuzma to score the first basket of the game instead of Wizards guard Bradley Beal, we'd have hit all three.

But we'll take Washington's win after entering the night as seven-point underdogs (+240), giving us three out of four on Tuesday.

Our Same Game Parlay fell just shy of a second-straight hit, missing just one Beal three-point field goal to complete the wager.

Looking at Wednesday, with the same starting five of guards Beal and Monte Morris, forwards Kuzma and Deni Avdija, and center Daniel Gafford expected to lead the charge, we're taking the Wizards (-2) to cover, at -100 odds.

But as always, we have three prop bets to add to that.

INSIDE THE WIZARDS PROP BETS OF THE GAME

• Kyle Kuzma Double/Double + Washington Win (+245)

• Score 15+ Points: F, Corey Kispert (+250)

• Rebounds: C, Daniel Gafford Over 7.5 (-122)

INSIDE THE WIZARDS SAME GAME PARLAY (+447)

• Rockets C, Alperen Sengun to Score 15+ Points

• Kuzma to Score 25+ Points

• Rockets G, Jalen Green to Score 25+ Points

• Kispert 2+ Made 3pt. Field Goals

