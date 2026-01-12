Wizards Have Three Possible Franchise Cornerstones

With the Washington Wizards deep into year three of their rebuild, a few guys have begun to emerge as possible franchise cornerstones. Coming into this season, Washington seemingly had a massive mix of random young talent with no real rhyme or reason behind the construction of the roster. The Wizards were clearly going to give as many guys as possible a chance to prove themselves, and prove themselves they did.

Through this process, a few young Wizards emerged as possible future stars — and one other emerged following a blockbuster trade that pretty much every basketball fan is now aware of.

Alex Sarr

Finding Washington’s franchise cornerstone piece may be as easy as looking for the tallest player on the team, as former number-two overall pick Alex Sarr has emerged as the team’s most promising player. The 7-foot big man is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game to go along with a league-leading 2.3 blocks a game.

Alex Sarr leads the NBA with 2.3 blocks per game🔒 pic.twitter.com/ntXlF4Utb8 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 12, 2026

Sarr’s play becomes even more impressive when you factor in the fact that he is producing at this level while not having a true point guard to feed him easy opportunities. A vast majority of his production is due to his own creation ability, reflected by him leading the team in usage rate at 25.4%. Once Sarr is paired with a point guard that he can build chemistry with, it’s easy to imagine his production only continuing to increase.

Tre Johnson

With all the recent hype the Wizards have received, a fair majority of it is due to the level of play that rookie guard Tre Johnson has achieved. The 19-year-old guard has asserted himself as one of Washington’s go-to scorers, along with proving himself to be one of the best shooters in the NBA. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on staggering shooting splits of 45.9% from the field, 39.6% from three, and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

Tre Johnson finished with 19 points tonight, but "only" hit three triples.



Take a look at his tape: clinical work using his body, getting to his spots, and hitting tough shots in the paint.



Way more than just a shooter. pic.twitter.com/dEzjD4kskI — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) January 12, 2026

Even though Johnson’s production may not reflect that of a go-to option, it’s important to remember that he is just a rookie. Johnson has already gone through his share of ups and downs in just his first year, but through said trials he has consistently prevailed, proving his overall toughness. Johnson’s skillset may be too limited for him to assert himself as the team’s number-one option, but at worst he will be a valuable piece for years to come.

Trae Young

The name that a lot of people may suspect to be Washington’s franchise cornerstone is Trae Young. The 27-year-old is by far the most proven player on the Wizards, as the four-time All-Star has already led his team to a conference finals appearance. Young has seen a fairly steep dip in production this season, as his 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game are all at or near career lows. However, it’s important to factor in that he has dealt with hefty injury issues this season, forcing him to miss extended time.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young speaks at an introductory press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The main holdup with Young being the Wizards’ franchise player is purely based on his future outlook with the team. There are questions surrounding his long-term fit, as his on-ball-heavy usage may take away opportunities from other players. Along with that, Young has a player option this summer, giving him the ability to enter unrestricted free agency if he so chooses. Young is clearly a talented player capable of leading a franchise for the foreseeable future, but it’s unclear if he will do so in D.C.

