The Brooklyn Nets were in town with the hometown star Kevin Durant returning back to The DMV once again. D.C. fans stand against him on the court but pregame it's all love!

The Brooklyn Nets game in D.C. was the first one without Kyrie Irving on his recent suspension but putting all the controversy aside let's get to the Fashions! Here's what your favorite Wizards wore at the Nets and Grizzlies games...

November 4, 2022 vs Nets

Bradley Beal kept warm in his wool plaid jacket with a brown hoodie set underneath and 'light curry' Air Jordan 1s on his feet.

Kyle Kuzma had on a wool flannel blouson jacket from Amiri's FW22 collection.

Kristaps Porzingis rocked a T-Shirt a part of Rick Owens' DRKSHDW collection.

Rui Hachimura wore a Rhude classic vintage tee, black cargo pants and a pair of Jordan 3 Retros on his feet.

Will Barton had on ripped Paint Splatter Amiri jeans with a Louis Vuitton Monogram Reversible Windbreaker and a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Monogram PVC Prism Keepall Bandoulière.

November 6, 2022 vs Grizzlies

Corey Kispert had on corduroy cargo pocket trousers with a graphic tee and Chuck Taylor’s.

Monte Morris wore a blue Amiri western track suit with piped-trim detailing.

Jordan Goodwin, who despite the loss had a great game, wore a Vintage 90s Terrain Hoodie by the brand Superdry with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones.

Taj Gibson came through in track suit from Sergio Tecchini’s Tennis Young Line

The Wizards play in a back to back and head to Charlotte to face the Hornets.

