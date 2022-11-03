Skip to main content
Wizards Fit Check  [November 2, 2022]

@washwizards

Wizards Fit Check  [November 2, 2022]

The Wizards faced the Philadelphia 76ers again but this time in the city of brotherly love. This game comes after Philly took the win in D.C. on Halloween where James Harden and PJ Tucker were definitely trending for their gameday fits.

James Harden wore a cashmere set by The Elder Statesman and PJ Tucker had on a Marni striped mohair sweater set. These looks had the internet buzzing!

But the Wizards decided to keep it calm coming into Wells Fargo Center. Here's what they wore...

Kyle Kuzma brought us another all black look with his Rick Owens leather shirt jacket and Rick Owens high-top sneakers.

Kristaps Porzingis kept the all black going with his black t-shirt and black jeans.

Bradley Beal is wearing fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God brand. Brad is looking cozy in this funnel-neck puffer set. 

Monte Morris had on a light blue Dior 'CD Icon' Hoodie.

Taj Gibson kept it simple in all white, a jean jacket and Jordan 1s on his feet.

Rui Hachimura wore a classic Air Jordan 23 Engineered Nylon Desert Dust Jacket.

Johnny Davis is representing for his state Wisconsin in his sconnyco crew neck. The Sconny Company was created by college student, Ethan Van Grunsven in 2021, who wanted to create a stylish Wisconsin based apparel to put his state on the map. Johnny is definitely doing his part to spread the word.

The Wizards now have a one day break before they face the new coached Nets on Friday.

