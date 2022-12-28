Wizards Looking For Third Straight Win

The Washington Wizards Are Looking To Extend Their Winning Streak As The Phoenix Suns Are In Town

The Washington Wizards now have all their chips on the table. It’s literally put up or shut up time for this team. They are finally fully healthy and ready to show the world the team they really are despite that really bad losing streak they had.

Meanwhile on the other side, the Suns are looking to stay the coarse as they are dealing with several injuries, including all star Devin Booker.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Dec 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the first time since the beginning of the season, the Wizards were fully healthy against the Philadelphia 76ers. With about four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bradley Beal looked frustrated after missing a three. He grabbed the back of his leg and headed to the locker room on his own. Coach Wes Unseld Jr shared with reporters after the game that Beal had left hamstring soreness. Beal will be further evaluated for a specific update on the injury and his availability.

For The Suns, Cameron Payne (Foot), Devin Booker (Groin), Cameron Johnson (Knee), Landry Shamet (Achilles) and Jae Crowder (Team/Player) were all out against the Grizzlies. It is expected this list of players will be out for the Suns in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

No Injuries to Report. However, keep an eye out on Bradley Beal

Phoenix Suns:

Cameron Payne-OUT (Foot)

Cameron Johnson-OUT (Knee)

Devin Booker-OUT (Groin)

Landry Shamet-OUT (Achilles)

Jae Crowder-OUT (Player/Team)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Phoenix Suns:

Guards: Chris Paul, Duane Washington Jr.

Forwards: Torrey Craig, Mikal Bridges

Center: DeAndre Ayton

The Bottom Line

The Wizards were once being taken advantage of with their injury surge for key players on their team. Now, the tables have turned and the Wizards are looking to take advantage of other team’s injuries. Washington picked up a great win last night vs. the Philadelphia 76ers with the absence of Tyrese Maxey. The Wizards are hoping to add to their success and get another win vs. the Suns without Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns true MVP has been Devin Booker. Like the Sixers with Joel Embiid, the Suns run the majority of their offense through Devin Booker. This is simple just like it was last night. Since Booker isn’t playing, the Suns will rely heavily on Chris Paul. They must shut the veteran star down in this game. If they do, the Wizards are looking at three straight wins.