Skip to main content
Wizards Show Competitive Edge, Snag a Win on the Road

Wizards Show Competitive Edge, Snag a Win on the Road

Wizards showed competitiveness in both games against the Grizzlies and Hornets, but only came up with one win. The team will have their hands full in their upcoming games at home.

To say the Wizards were desperate for a win following their 42 point loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets would be an understatement. It was apparent that unpreparedness and overall lack of motivation ailed the Wizards last Friday night. It was time to adjust and they needed to do it quickly as they looked ahead to a red hot Memphis Grizzlies team.

Then the news dropped that the Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is out against the 6-3 (at the time of the game) Grizzlies. The team had already shown struggles on defense since Delon Wright's injury and the last thing anyone wanted to hear was that Brad was out. That, however, was the situation and the Wizards had to go forward to compete without Beal.

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

The Wizards went on to lose against the Grizzlies but one thing was clearly different about the team. They bounced back with a competitive spirit and even seemed to frustrate the Grizzlies at times throughout the game. They were down by as much as 23 points and still almost pulled off the win. Even though they did not, it was promising to see some life and will in the team to stay in the game for all four quarters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

The next night, the Wizards headed to the Queen City to face the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets have their fair share of issues due to injuries but the Wizards would again be without Beal in this contest. The team found their rhythm and was able to close the game out with a win. Team leaders were Kyle Kuzma (20 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (19 points). One pleasant surprise in both games was the great overall play of Jordan Goodwin. He is proving he can be relied upon when the next man up is needed.

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

The Wizards are back at home and ready to get in front of the home crowd to bring some excitement into the arena. Up next are the Dallas Mavericks (6-3), the currently #1 team in the West Utah Jazz (9-3), and the Memphis Grizzlies again (7-4). The Wiz will have their hands full facing these three teams. It will not be easy at all, but hopefully the team can keep the competition going and add a few more games to the win column.  

In This Article (8)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis

NBA Players Encourage Fans To Vote
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

The NBA Comes Together To Encourage Everyone To Vote

By BreAnna Holmes
USATSI_19381169
Washington Wizards News

Is Jordan Goodwin 'Next Man Up' for the Wizards?

By Carita Parks
D69893F7-AE2D-4A03-BF65-DFAAD9E9CC41
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Find Their Rhythm Against the Hornets with 108-100 Win

By Darrell Owens
2DF58391-57D6-4D82-9C06-FF607A0B6847
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Looking For Much Needed Win vs. Hornets

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
USATSI_19212369
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Know Your Opponent: Q&A with Charlotte Hornets Writer James Plowright

By Carita Parks
Wizards Fit Check 11/4 & 11/6
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [Nov 4th & 6th]

By BreAnna Holmes
C1388110-1568-480C-BEA8-D39A3799D46E
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fight Back, But Fall Short to Memphis 103-97 on the Road

By Darrell Owens
708EBC90-D9C6-4F41-BF74-23F3BA44324B
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Facing a True Challenge Against the Grizzlies

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens