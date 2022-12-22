Wizards vs. Jazz Who's In? Who's Out?

SALT LAKE CITY-The Washington Wizards travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the Jazz for the second time this season. The first matchup was all Washington with a 121-112 win. At the time the Jazz were the best team in the Western Conference with a 10-3 record, but since then they have struggle going 8–13 since that game.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Dec 22. 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Vivint Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

INJURY REPORT & PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Photo Credit: Darrell Owens-Inside The Wizards

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out with hamstring injury, despite rumors he could return tonight vs. The Jazz. Rui Hachimura will be returning from his ankle injury tonight. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a non-COVID illness and is a game time decision. For The Jazz, Kelly Olynyk (Ankle) and Collin Sexton (Hamstring) will be out the Jazz in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis (GTD)

Utah Jazz:

Guards:Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson

Forwards: Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt

Center: Walker Kessler

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Kristaps Porzingis (Non-COVID Illness)

Utah Jazz:

Kelly Olynyk-OUT (Ankle)

Collin Sexton-OUT (Hamstring)

