Rui Hachimura Shines With Trade Rumors Circulating

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards return home from a quick road trip from New York to take on the Orlando Magic. This game was the second game of the season series between Orlando & Washington. Washington won the last game against Orlando 119-100 in Orlando. The Wizards defeated the Knicks 116-105 in their last game and were looking to go on a two-game winning streak tonight with a win over Orlando.

Photo Credit: USA Today

Washington would make that happen with a 138-118 win over Orlando to take a 2-0 lead in the season series. Washington never relinquished the lead picking a wire-to-wire victory. Rui Hachimura had a game-high 30 points and collected five rebounds. Hachimura has been the major topic of trade rumors the last week and a performance like this will bring more teams in to look into Hachimura.

Photo Credit: USA Today

Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for Washington. Bradley Beal & Kristaps Porzingis respectively scored 17 points a piece in the victory. Kyle Kuzma was talking to the media in the postgame conference and had some very interesting things to say about Rui Hachimura⬇️⬇️⬇️

For the Magic, Markelle Fultz had a team-high 23 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Franz Wagner scored 20 points while 2022 #1 overall pick Paolo Banchero dropped 15 points in the loss.

The Wizards (20-26) will hit the road for a five-game road trip with the first game being in Dallas. The will be Tuesday, January 24th at 8:30 PM EST from American Airlines Center.

