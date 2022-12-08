Competing With NBA Greats Inspires Daniel Gafford to Elevate Game

Daniel Gafford is currently playing some of his best basketball and lining up against NBA greats is inspiring him to further elevate his game.

Daniel Gafford has been in and out of the lineup this season as Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. has tried to find a successful formula for the Wizards.

Gafford found himself on the outside looking in for a stretch in November when Unseld, Jr. was searching for a spark and more aggressiveness. For awhile, he found that missing piece in Taj Gibson.

“Just needed a change of energy,” Unseld Jr. said about Gibson. ‘He’s a pretty solid playmaker from the elbows inside the paint and he’s going to rebound on screens. Defensively, he’s going to be a little bit more aggressive. I think his style of play, whether they’re fouls or not, he’s an aggressive defender. He causes some havoc out there.”

Gafford is having a much better December now that he is back in the rotation more often but also playing with increased efficiently. He is also finding some magic in Unseld Jr’s new two-big lineup alongside Kristaps Porzingis that has seen success.

On Friday when the Wizards faced Charlotte, Gafford had season-highs in rebounds (12) and blocks (6).

In the Wizards loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Gafford scored a season-high 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out one assist. It was the first time he scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Although the Wizards came up short, Gafford was lining up next to some of the best in the game with Anthony Davis, Lebron James, and Russell Westbrook on the opposite end. He also witnessed Davis put up 55-points.

For Gafford, going up against the best pushes him to get better and strive for greatness.

“I love it. Going against guys I’ve seen on TV years and years ago dominating the league. I’ve been in the position where I’ve said I want to do the same thing they’re doing,” Gafford said. “Being able to go up against guys like that is inspirational. It pushes me to be better day in and day out and just come out and play basketball.”

He had another positive showing with ten points off the bench on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Gafford is still very young in his career. As he continues to develop and grow, along with his unique skill set as a rim protector, he has a bright future ahead.