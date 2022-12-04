Wizards Missed Opportunities To Win Against The Hornets

Veteran Guard Bradley Beal led a great comeback for the Wizards on Friday, but missed opportunities in the final moments ended the game in a loss for the team

What looked like a comeback that would be celebrated, turned into Washington’s fifth loss in six games. Washington trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half in Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Then All Star Guard Bradley Beal showed up. Beal was putting the team on his back to ensure a victory for the Wiz.

With under two minutes left in the game, Beal had three opportunities to win the game for his team. Despite leading the team in a fourth quarter surge, their comeback attempt failed and Charlotte would hold off Washington for a 117 – 1116 win. Beal’s missed opportunities were the result of two turnovers and a missed open jumper. This loss was the fifth straight for the Wizards on the road.

Hornets Coach Steve Clifford told reporters; “I don’t know if I’ve seen a game where one team gets outscored 28-10 in the fourth quarter and still wins by one. I’d say that’s not something, as crazy as our league is, that happens very often.” Coach Clifford would be correct as that is not something that happens very often. Nor should it.

Overall Beal had an impressive game with a season-high 33 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Beal has now scored 20 plus points in 11 consecutive games and this streak being tied for the second longest active streak in the NBA. Yet in the clutch moments of games, Bradley Beal struggles. He currently leads the league in turnovers in clutch situation with nine total.

The NBA veteran recognized that not being able to finish the game, after leading a great comeback, is unacceptable. Beal told reporters after the game; “I turned the ball over twice, which can’t happen. I had a chance to win the game at the end and it didn’t go down.”

The Wizards will have to re-group quickly as they are back at home hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have a couple of veterans that over the years are known to show up in the clutch. Hopefully Beal can begin to be one of the veterans that can be relied on consistently in the clutch starting tonight against the Lakers.