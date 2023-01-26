Kyle Kuzma Leads Comeback Against the Rockets

HOUSTON-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets for the second game of their five-game road trip. This game was the first game of the season series between Houston and Washington. The Wizards defeat the Mavericks 127-126 in their last game and came into this game on a three-game winning streak.

Despite missing Kristaps Porzingis, Washington has been able to stay afloat the last couple of games especially with Bradley Beal back in the lineup. Washington had a chance to take advantage of a young and inexperienced Houston Rockets team, but that would not be the case early on.

The Rockets had control of the game until 8:19 left in the 4th quarter when Kyle Kuzma knocked down a three-pointer that would put Washington up for good. The Wizards completed the comeback winning 108-103 to win their 4th straight game.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma had a game-high 33 points with nine rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 17 points while newly acquired guard Kendrick Nunn scored 12 points in his debut.

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Rockets were led by Alperun Sengun’s 21 points and Jalen Green’s 19 points. The young Rockets continue to take their lumps in the 2022-23 season.

The Washington Wizards (21-27) will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans (26-22) Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 PM from Smoothie King Arena.

