The 4-21 Washington Wizards are back in action, taking on the 13-14 Memphis Grizzlies in hopes of snagging their fifth win of the season. This is the first night of a back-to-back for Washington, as following tonight’s game they will be heading back to D.C. to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

As for the Grizzlies game, the Wizards are entering it with a fairly decent chance of pulling off the upset. As of now, they are double-digit underdogs, but Memphis will be without multiple starters and seven key contributors in total. Washington will still need a solid team performance in order to pull out the victory, but the banged-up Grizzlies roster may have created the perfect storm for the Wizards to do so.

All-Star Power

With Ja Morant sidelined for this matchup with an ankle injury, Memphis will be forced to turn to forward Jaren Jackson Jr. for the majority of their shot creation. Jackson is more known for his defensive prowess than his offense, reflected by his three All-Defensive selections and the Defensive Player of the Year award he earned in 2023, but that’s not to take away from his offensive ability.

Dec 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) celebrates making a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jackson is one of the most versatile big men in the NBA on offense, combining shooting range with solid inside skills to be a matchup nightmare for opposing bigs. He has the ability to operate both with the ball as a shot creator and off it as a screener and floor spacer, making it pivotal for Washington to be aware of where he is at all times. Alex Sarr will likely draw the matchup for the Wizards — a tough ask considering it’s just his second game since returning from injury.

Secondary Stars

Memphis has been able to stay competitive throughout the season despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of injuries. The reason for that is the Grizzlies’ immense depth. From top to bottom, Memphis has players at every position who can give them positive minutes on any given night. Cedric Coward, Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells, and Santi Aldama highlight this group.

Coward has been a standout rookie this season, providing value on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he has the ability to create his own shot from all three levels, making him a lethal secondary creator.

Wells has quickly emerged as one of the better 3-and-D wings in the NBA, hitting three-point shots at a 36.3% clip while also picking up opposing teams’ best players. Spencer and Aldama are the glue that holds the team together.

Spencer is a dog in every sense of the word, constantly competing and possessing the ability to take over games with his shooting and playmaking. Aldama is a steady hand at the big man spot, providing solid rebounding and floor spacing night in and night out.

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) drives against guard De’Aaron Fox (4) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Washington will need a strong performance to pull out the victory, but it’s not crazy to believe they can. The Wizards have looked much better in recent weeks as they have become healthier, giving hope to a fan base that hasn’t had much of it all year. They’ve proven they can compete with teams of Memphis’s caliber on any given night and can do so again with the right mindset.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!