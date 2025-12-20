One Move Wizards Should Make to Kickstart the Rebuild

The coaching staff is an integral part of any rebuilding team. There are some questions about whether Brian Keefe is the guy to lead the Washington Wizards even after the rebuild.

The Wizards currently sit at 4-21 at the time of writing, which can be attributed to multiple factors. Some say it is the coaching, and some say it is the development of certain players. The front office, though, can make one hire that changes both problems.

Enter the greatest shooting coach and one of the best offensive minds in the NBA, Chip Engelland.

This is not a piece on why Engelland should be the head coach, as Keefe is capable of leading this squad. There have been questionable moments, but he is establishing a culture. He has clearly helped out players like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. Engelland could serve as the reason this team becomes one of the more deadly offensive units in the NBA in just a season or two.

Alex Sarr in his return from injury:



18 PTS

4 REB

3 AST

8-18 FG (2-4 3pt) pic.twitter.com/CJXDcgeiRS — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 19, 2025

Engelland Produces Winners

His resume is stacked with championships and winning teams. Chip started as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons during the 1999-2000 season. He then left and became the Head of Player Development for the Denver Nuggets, where he helped Carmelo Anthony.

After that, he spent 17 seasons under legendary coach Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, winning multiple championships. He is currently with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are this season's reigning champions.

Everywhere he goes, Chip produces Hall of Famers and successful teams. He is also one of the best shooting coaches this league has ever seen. The most successful project he ever took on was making players like Luguentz Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander better shooters.

Mar 6, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Chip Engelland looks on before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The season Engelland got to Oklahoma City, Dort was a 33 percent shooter from distance, and Gilgeous-Alexander was shooting 34.5 percent. The following season, Dort shot almost 40 percent from distance, a noticeable increase. This season, Shai is shooting over 40 percent from the 3-point line. This is all because of Engelland.

It is not like a ton of players on this team need help with the three-ball. Sarr has a noticeable shot better from distance, and George is shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc. There are some players, though, who could really use the help with their shot.

Bilal Coulibaly is a noticeable player who needs help, as his career in Washington hinges on his offensive play. The forward out of France is shooting an abysmal 24.4 percent from three. Chip could find the flaw in his shot, along with other players' poor shooting this season, and make this one of the best offenses in the league.

Bilal Coulibaly has played in just 13 of the Wizards’ 25 games this season due to various injuries.



And when he’s been on the floor, he hasn’t been good offensively, especially from 3-point range. pic.twitter.com/U71tIJySs5 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 19, 2025

Engelland may not want to leave the Thunder, but the Wizards could make a godfather-like offer, one where he can't refuse. It is a move that does not make any splashy headlines, but would be noticeable once every player starts splashing all of their shots. This one move could be a game-changer for this rebuilding squad.

