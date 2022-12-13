Three-Time NBA Champion, Coach and  College Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Silas Passes Away at 79

Three-Time NBA Champion, Coach and College Basketball Hall of Famer (Creighton) Paul Silas died at 79 years old on December 11, 2022. Silas passed away from cardiac arrest according to his daughter Paula Silas-Guy.

Silas played 16 seasons in the NBA with six teams (St. Louis, Atlanta, Phoenix, Boston, Denver & Seattle). In that time frame, Silas won three NBA titles, made two NBA All-Star teams and was on the NBA All-Defensive five times. Silas won two of his NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics (1972, 1975) and the last one with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979 over the Washington Bullets (Now Washington Wizards). This is the season after the Bullets won their only NBA Championship and attempted a repeat.

Silas was also a well-known coach in the NBA community with over 20 years of coaching experience with five head coaching stops along the way (Clippers, 2x Hornets, Cavaliers, & Bobcats). Silas was the first NBA Head Coach future Hall of Famer LeBron James.



Paul Silas was a NBA legend and an amazing and was will be missed and in the behalf of the staff here at Inside The Wizards our condolences go out to his family.