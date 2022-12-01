The Wizards Have Expressed Interest in Jae Crowder

Don’t look now, but we are already in the month of December! In the very beginning stages of the NBA season, teams have a feeling out process they must go through. They go through training camp and see if what players have done during camp, can they also do in the early weeks of the season.

After that period passes, teams are monitoring all of their players with a special eye on their two-way players. The Wizards have discovered a gem in Jordan Goodwin. All teams are starting to evaluate players whether it's a two way player or someone deep on the depth chart. They have hopes they can produce and be a key piece to their team as well.

Soon after that, most teams will begin to watch different situations brewing on other teams and franchises. Some thought that Kevin Durant was going to double down on his trade request after former HC Steve Nash was relieved of his coaching duties. I’m sure we all thought that was the beginning of the end for the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets have been keeping hope alive in Brooklyn.

Most teams will begin making transactions after December 15th once most players are trade eligible. There is one situation that has been unresolved ever since the season started. Jae Crowder in Phoenix has requested a trade from the Suns. However, GM James Jones has been unable to find a trade partner.

The Washington Wizards have interest in trading for Jae Crowder. It remains to be seen what a trade for Jae Crowder will look like. What we do know is that Jae Crowder is on the last year of his $10 Million Contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Jae Crowder would be a great fit for the Washington Wizards as he will provide something every team in the NBA wants and needs - Three Point Shooting and Defense.