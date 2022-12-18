Wizards Nine Game Losing Streak, Clippers Win 102-93

LOS ANGELES-The Washington Wizards lost their ninth straight game on Saturday. Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Wizards for the second time in the last week. Clippers grabbed a 102-93 win led by Kawhi Leonard’s 31 points. Despite being without Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac they picked up the win and in the process putting the Wizards in a state of emergency. These last two and half weeks have been rough on the Wizards and now we are hearing that their two best players this year Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis could be on the trading block. The rumors have been heavy for Kuzma at least seven teams have been mentioned (Knicks, Bulls, Spurs, Suns, Cavs, Lakers and Kings) For Porzingis, no teams mention yet but rumors don’t take long to start.

After last night’s game, the mood was somber for the Wizards. Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr felt the team was stagnant and not showing any movement. Here is the video on Coach Unseld’s thoughts after the game.⬇️

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. gives his thoughts after loss to the Clippers

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points while grabbing six rebounds for the Wizards in the loss and he shared the same sentiment about the teams’ play as Coach Unseld had about player movement and being stagnant. Kuzma also had thoughts on Clippers guard Luke Kennard’s play against the Wizards this season. Here are Kuzma’s thoughts on the game.⬇️

Kyle Kuzma talks about lost to the Clippers

Kuzma also showed love to his teammate Kristaps Porzingis. Kuzma talked about how phenomenal of a teammate Porzingis is. Porzingis had a team-high 19 points against the Clippers. Take a listen to Kuzma’s thoughts on Porzingis⬇️

Kyle Kuzma talks about Kristaps Porziņģis after loss to the Clippers

The Wizards (11-19) will stay in LA to take on the Lakers on Sunday, December 18 at 9:30 PM from Crypto.com Arena