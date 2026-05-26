D'Angelo Russell, the Wizards' Lingering Loose End

The Anthony Davis trade left Washington Wizards fans with more to talk about than anything than they could handle.

Even if it hadn't been announced as suddenly as it was, the move convinced fans that the franchise was serious about escaping the lengthy rebuild following the Trae Young trade still lingering in Washington's air. Out went a third of the Wizards' rotation in exchange for the Hall of Fame champion and his band of merry throw-ins, but one of those salary cap casualties has to be creating something of a headache for in-house evaluators.

D'Angelo Russell, the other former All-Star who made the trip from Dallas to D.C. alongside his multiple-time teammate in Davis, remains a technical Wizard. Despite never reporting to his newest squad following the transaction, he represents a financial obstacle to hurdle entering a season in which roster spots are at a premium.

Apr 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) speaks with forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He's set to earn a shade under $6 million in 2026-27 should he pick up the player option that awaits him this summer, and judging by the lack of outside interest he elicited when the Wizards had the chance to reroute Russell elsewhere, he has every reason to capitalize on whatever money he has left coming for him.

A superior point guard talent in Young will be ready to run the Wizards' show by the time the group resumes regular season ball, and Washington's vast assortment of prospects promise to eat the majority of the team's available minutes. Russell likely won't be long for Washington; it's just a matter of how the front office will handle his departure.

Evading the Buyout

Having to eat a $6 million option isn't onerous enough to register as the level of albatross that sets an organization's trajectory back years, but it's certainly enough to register as an annoyance for a management group dead set on avoiding unnecessary spending. If there's a way to avoid paying D'lo just to stay home, they'll pursue it.

Any potentially-interested buyers sure can't be enticed by Russell's most recent statistical bid, though, as he more or less forced Dallas' hand in moving off of his money by midseason.

As smooth as he can look when he's on, he's never been known for his consistently-stellar outside shot, but 40% from the field and sub-20% from 3-point distance were just untenable for a guard who was already tanking his minutes as a defender.

By year 11 in the pros with all of the experience he's netted, this is simply what he is entering his 30s, and healthy scratches in 17 of his final 18 matchups with the Mavericks were enough for the Wizards to see. They didn't seem too bummed on losing out on his services, getting all of the asset value they needed in AD and the regular, youthful contributor to presently enjoy in Jaden Hardy.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the second half in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Wizards are lucky, the clouds will part for another trade opportunity will open up for them, clearing the way for a vacant roster spot to tinker with over the coming months.

The veteran isn't worth much of anything as a headlining asset on the open market, especially if the Wizards on avoiding having to give up any of their assets. He'd only be outgoing as yet another cold, nearly-faceless salary figure - the same process that got him to D.C. to begin with - as the point guard market is saturated well outside of D.C., too, giving that disruptive contract option a commanding role in any offseason exchange rumblings.

But that step is still a long way from coming into visibility. All we know now is that the team is all-in on moving past all of the league-leading losses, and that means running with an air-tight roster that lacks the slack of old. If the Wizards' general manager himself clarified that he's not a part of the vision going forth, it's fair to assume that one of the league's better strategists will finagle a way to escape the mini-jam.

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