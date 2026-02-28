Wizards' D'Angelo Russell May Be Here to Stay

Make no mistake: the Anthony Davis trade was only made with one player meant to actually factor into the Washington Wizards.

Even if Davis, now hampered with the latest in the long line of injuries he's sustained over 15 professional seasons, remains a long way from suiting up with the Wizards, he remains a worthy gamble for Washington's front office.

The star big still has the skills on both ends of the floor to aid the young squad's jump into a more competitive tier, and he's certainly productive enough to earn prioritization on the roster's next iteration as his own contract continues inching towards expiration.

The Dallas Mavericks' return for Davis required more reading between the lines, as few of their own new additions are meant to slot in as long-term contributors.

They, along with Davis' accompaniments, are simply financial-based moving parts to facilitate such a mega-deal. But for Wizards fans who may not have paid too much attention to the last few years around the league, D'Angelo Russell made for some pretty big news of his own in joining the big man for the cross-country move.

He offers some All-Star intrigue of his own in having made the team once in 2019, but that positive PR failed to follow him through the 2020s. He's bounced between organizations ever since then as inconsistent scoring bogged down any remaining interest, with Dallas opting to end their time with the point guard after 26 appearances and a string of healthy scratches to close their partnership.

Wizards' General Manager Will Dawkins was quick to answer questions on Russell's future with the team, clarifying that he wouldn't report to action as both sides work towards the player's best career move. That reads like uniting for a buyout while Russell picks his next home, but recent rumors suggest that he may not have as many options to parse through as previously expected.

What's Next for Russell?

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, there's been little interest for Russell across the league. He's already made his appearance known to the previous five teams he's suited up for, which includes multiple stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, and everyone else has clearly grown wise to his lack of meaningful impact on either side of the ball.

"Upon receiving no interest from other teams around the league, Russell may actually play for the Wizards during the back half of the 2025-26 season, as he recently swapped his number from No. 14 to No. 28 for Washington," Siegel wrote. "Unless a team comes out of left field and informs him they would add him to their playoff roster, Russell seems prepared to finish the 2025-26 season with the Wizards."

Now, that number change may have just been to accommodate Leaky Black's own introduction to the Wizards, as he's taken on No. 14 ever since making his post-All-Star break debut. If Russell is looking to stay and cash in on whatever value of his remains, though, the $6 million player-option awaiting him in the summer may be enticing him to stay put if he has nowhere else to turn.

He was included in the Davis transaction as a pure salary-dump, someone who never had much of a prayer of factoring into the Wizards of the future. It doesn't sound as if his new team is any more interested in including Russell in their own close to the regular season, but if he's as out-of-options as Siegel is reporting, then he may as well make a little extra dough from the couch.

