Rising Wizards Still Have a Public Perception Problem

Numerous recently- or presently-rostered Washington Wizards veterans have spoken glowingly about the franchise's positioning and potential amidst their quest to meaningfully contend for titles for the first time in decades.

CJ McCollum verbally approved the young corps at every turn before his sudden trade, while Trae Young continues to sound energized at the opportunity to contribute to the rising roster. Even Anthony Davis, who remains as noncommittal as ever about his long-term Wizards pairing, has nothing but good things to say about his newest employers and what they've rounded up.

An interesting clip from Jeff Teague’s podcast where CJ McCollum talks about the Wizards’ young core.



“The sky’s the limit in the next three years. They’re boys, that’s the scary part. Real dogs when they’re 24–25.” pic.twitter.com/MPEacirBYs — Noah Masri (@MasriNBA) January 1, 2026

Yet even those respected league ambassadors can only do so much in their admirable attempts to turn this club's public perception around. The team still has to prove that it can accomplish those regular season milestones that it seems poised to hit sooner rather than later before Washington D.C. is back to being considered a desirable destination, and a recent poll conducted by The Athletic revealed just how far the Wizards are from the game's darling cities.

The Washington Wizards may not have completely won out as the most frequently-named team among 120 players when asked about the team they'd least like getting traded to, but earning a second-place 11.7% of the vote isn't much more dignified.

As contributors Sam Amick, Josh Robbins and Joe Vardon point out, the team's reputation as one of the NBA's most shameless tankers precedes them, as does a drought since their last conference finals appearance or 50-win season that precedes the professional debuts of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. No one wants to get sent, much less willingly sign to, a team without any historic charisma or recent on-court successes to point to.

That's where this summer of opportunity can aid the Wizards' jump into rarely-before-seen positive relevance. They've been handed some control in guiding the next phase of their infamous rebuild, and those aforementioned Wizards advocates may see their words publicly co-signed by the curious populace soon after.

Key Wizards Additions

The quickest way for the Wizards to win back skeptical outsiders is by bucking their less-than-appealing tendency to lose games.

Washington's front office took no enjoyment out of this process, a strategic turn meant to inflate the squad's yearly draft odds in the name of long-term player development. And even though Young and Davis look the part of proven stars to help elevate the crew into higher regard, their greatest team-building asset has still yet to be cashed in.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard (left) guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If anything symbolizes a new era, it was the Wizards' big win in this month's draft lottery reveal. They netted the first overall pick as their selection spot, giving them first dibs at this summer's uber-talented prospect cycle and the opportunity to close out a three-year run of draft-focused accumulating on their own terms.

Whether Washington's evaluators land on AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or some surprising third-party candidate as the top guy on its board, the Wizards will be fully-stocked with enough young firepower to fuel a strong close to this decade. That, if nothing else, should get outside ball-players more enthused about the team's subtle future.

The front office knows how to draft from whichever position they're wildly thrust into year after year. They can fish for out-of-house help without giving up much of their own, evidenced through strong trade performances past, and they can keep interested viewers inspired throughout. All they have left to do is put all of those pieces together into a coherently-impressive product, and support should follow this likely jump.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!