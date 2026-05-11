Anthony Davis, the Wizards' Inadvertent Good-Luck Charm

Anthony Davis has the NBA's version of a modern Midas touch, but it's completely lost on the Hall of Fame-bound forward's quest for any further personal legacy-cementing.

The 10x All-Star can't do anything to impede the business side of the league, much like how the franchises he's bounced between can only do so much in preparing for the dramatic draw of the NBA Draft lottery. They can lose as many games as they please - at least, until commissioner Adam Silver puts his foot down in an attempt to impede blatant tanking - but by the time it's time to sit down and wait to see where everyone falls in the order, it's hard to feel much more helpless when watching a machine randomly spit out ping pong balls determining franchises' futures.

This explains why the Pacers exec tapped and smiled at Michael Winger after the third ball was drawn, he knew it was going to be Washington. https://t.co/XGg2jLyIgF pic.twitter.com/ds6C04lUu1 — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) May 10, 2026

Washington's experienced particularly-poor luck throughout this near-perennial process, routinely watching any good fortune vanish once it's time to land an elite selection spot in a fittingly-talented draft class. That's where Davis comes in; no matter what he does or where he's traded, lottery-related victories just seem to find him.

A player as talented as the regular Defensive Player of the Year candidate can only be passed around so much before convincingly departing his prime years, but even his first-ever cross-league move saw one of his former employers taste meteoric success when the New Orleans Pelicans landed the lead to the Zion Williamson sweepstakes once Davis had made it clear that he was on to greener, more Los Angeles-looking pastures.

His Lakers were too good at evading the lottery process during the majority of Davis' championship-winning LA stint, but the Dallas Mavericks were determined to erase some of the stink from the infamous trade that originally brought him to Texas. Within months of his starting anew, the Mavericks spurned more traditionally-deserving teams like the Wizards in securing the rights to add Cooper Flagg to their ranks in a similarly-headlined prospect batch.

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The acclaimed veteran didn't last long in Dallas, hitting the road yet again after just a year and 29 on-court appearances as a Maverick. Despite all he's been through, the magic appears to have followed him to D.C., where the Wizards parlayed his strategic unavailability into a league-low 17-65 record.

And now, just a little over three months since joining the Wizards, he inadvertently ushers in glad tidings for a third different lottery-hungry fan base.

What Does This Mean for AD?

Davis has been intentionally cryptic about his future as a Wizard, having never suited up for the fourth team by which he's been directly rostered.

“Perception is not always reality, especially when it comes to the Wizards”



- Anthony Davis on @ABC



“From the outside looking in it can look a little different, maybe not what people expect, but when you get there, it’s actually a great organization and that’s what I realized.” pic.twitter.com/RBnAIRzer9 — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) April 17, 2026

The soon-to-be extension-eligible superstar has made one thing clear: he needs to be absolutely sure that Washington has a championship-driven process and timeline that benefits Davis' understandable desire to escape the game's gutter.

The issue with his approach, aside from the 33-year-old's general lack of the leverage he's used to, is that this version of the Wizards have been unrelenting to speed their method up for anyone to this point. They're hell-bent on ensuring that no developmental steps go skipped, evidenced in their determination to add to their talent pool following three consecutive summers picking near the top of respective draft cycles.

A stud prospect is exciting to anyone looking to increase the level of talent they're up against, but the Wizards are much more keen on building around the timeline of the pieces they've previously selected, let alone the player they're due up to snatch first-overall next month, than an aging legend in Davis.

Washington's laid its priorities and calculated nature for all to see. Now, it's up to Davis to choose whether he'd like to participate in the potentially-fruitful build or chase quicker gratification by his own means, but D.C. fans can at least appreciate the odd nature of the lottery pattern that he seems to bring with him in waiting for the next move from one of the involved parties.

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