Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards at Pelicans
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The Washington Wizards want to finish preseason on a high note. The DMV hoopers have two wins and one loss in preseason, with that loss coming against the Brooklyn Nets. Now, they travel to the swamp to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.
These two teams have completely different situations. The Pelicans are stuck in what seems like purgatory. The Wizards, on the other hand, are ready to shock the world and show they are the team to beat in the coming seasons. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this final preseason matchup.
Wizards
AJ Dybantsa is the truth, plain and simple. Few rookies have come into the league and not missed a step. Dybantsa clearly has the offensive tools to excel in this league, and his passing is actually better than what people gave him credit for. His defense, though, is what has stood out; he's clearly not a bad defender, as some draft pundits said.
On the flip side, this team has been prone to turnovers. They are averaging the second-most turnovers in the preseason at 24.7 a game. However, they are also averaging 25.7 assists a night. Mainly, the team just needs Trae Young to cut out some of the turnovers, as he is averaging five turnovers per game.
Pelicans
Multiple major outlets predict the Pelicans will be one of the worst teams in the league this coming season. They still don't have a player they can build around, but signs are there. They have Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, both solid young players who could develop into key starters. They just need to find that one player they can build around.
Beyond that, they have decent role players who are constantly sought after. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are constantly in trade talks and rumors, and rightfully so. Both players can drop 15-20 points on any given night, and they both play good defense. They just are not stars. Same goes for Zion Williamson, one of the most sought-after prospects ever, who just hasn't been able to live up to the hype.
Injury Report
Pelicans:
Dejounte Murray - Game Time Decision (Toe)
Wizards:
Anthony Davis - Game Time Decision (Rest)
Khris Middleton - Game Time Decision (Rest)
Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)
Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL Tear)
Probable Starters
Pelicans:
Jeremiah Fears
Trey Murphy
Benedict Mathurin
Zion Williamson
Yves Missi
Wizards:
Trae Young
AJ Dybantsa
Kyshawn George
Alex Sarr
Deandre Ayton
Game Information
Matchup: Wizards (2-1) at Pelicans (2-1)
Time: 8 PM EST
Location: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Game Line: Wizards -2.5, Total 230.5, Wizards Moneyline -130
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Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.