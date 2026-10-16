Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards at Pelicans

The Washington Wizards want to finish preseason on a high note. The DMV hoopers have two wins and one loss in preseason, with that loss coming against the Brooklyn Nets. Now, they travel to the swamp to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

These two teams have completely different situations. The Pelicans are stuck in what seems like purgatory. The Wizards, on the other hand, are ready to shock the world and show they are the team to beat in the coming seasons. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this final preseason matchup.

Wizards

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) reacts after a play against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Dybantsa is the truth, plain and simple. Few rookies have come into the league and not missed a step. Dybantsa clearly has the offensive tools to excel in this league, and his passing is actually better than what people gave him credit for. His defense, though, is what has stood out; he's clearly not a bad defender, as some draft pundits said.

On the flip side, this team has been prone to turnovers. They are averaging the second-most turnovers in the preseason at 24.7 a game. However, they are also averaging 25.7 assists a night. Mainly, the team just needs Trae Young to cut out some of the turnovers, as he is averaging five turnovers per game.

Pelicans

Oct 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple major outlets predict the Pelicans will be one of the worst teams in the league this coming season. They still don't have a player they can build around, but signs are there. They have Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, both solid young players who could develop into key starters. They just need to find that one player they can build around.

Beyond that, they have decent role players who are constantly sought after. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are constantly in trade talks and rumors, and rightfully so. Both players can drop 15-20 points on any given night, and they both play good defense. They just are not stars. Same goes for Zion Williamson, one of the most sought-after prospects ever, who just hasn't been able to live up to the hype.

Injury Report

Pelicans:

Dejounte Murray - Game Time Decision (Toe)

Wizards:

Anthony Davis - Game Time Decision (Rest)

Khris Middleton - Game Time Decision (Rest)

Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)

Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL Tear)

Probable Starters

Pelicans:

Jeremiah Fears

Trey Murphy

Benedict Mathurin

Zion Williamson

Yves Missi

Wizards:

Trae Young

AJ Dybantsa

Kyshawn George

Alex Sarr

Deandre Ayton

Game Information

Matchup: Wizards (2-1) at Pelicans (2-1)

Time: 8 PM EST

Location: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Game Line: Wizards -2.5, Total 230.5, Wizards Moneyline -130

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