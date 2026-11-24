The Washington Wizards' management braintrust seemed teflon just a few months ago. Their plan for rebuilding was one rooted in logic and patience, virtues that the franchise hadn't always expressed in the recent past, and their draft picks reflected some level of vision. They wanted to compete eventually, but didn't want to provide any shortcuts to their scores of developing pieces.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) speaks at an introductory press conference as Wizards general manager Will Dawkins (L) listens prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's what made their recent slew of choices so interesting. The clouds parted for a draft-controlling selection spot, indicating to all that the time to push their chips in for their build's next phase had arrived. But regardless of their tweaked lineup, winning games in a loaded league is a lot more challenging than anything they've tried over the last few years, with some of the rotation's early weaknesses revealing some oversights committed by the front office.

Even if our sample size is limited to an opening month characterized by the Wizards' attempts to locate their footing on the fly, it's still worth revisiting their series of summertime choices now that we're armed with some proof of concept to compare with preseason expectations. Here's how each of their moves since July have begun to age, in chronological order:

Re-Upping Jamir Watkins' Two-Way Deal

At the time, this looked like a total steal. The second round-drafted rookie was one of the quiet success stories out of the 2025-26 season, a ready-made defender with the physicality and maturity to contribute to the next step of the Wizards' plan.

No one could have known that he'd tear his ACL just a month into the beginning of the official offseason, just one game into his NBA Summer League return. Washington understandably didn't want to cut bait with their freshly-discovered defensive specialist after the ink dried, so they're hanging onto him and hoping that he'll be back and ready for another go-around in 2027 when he'll be eligible for another two-way agreement.

Not the biggest loss monetarily, but his services remain missed even after attempting to recreating that spark through the yet-to-blossom Reece Beekman. Management can't be blamed for this one.

Extending Trae Young Through the Decade's End

This Washington decision didn't make quite so much sense at the time, and it's aged about as poorly as we could have imagined in the months since the free agency investment was finalized.

Even though he remains capable of stacking gaudy assist totals, Young looks too athletically-diminished to dominate like he once did as a scorer. He'll be in his early 30s when he''ll get to pick up the $58 million player option awaiting him at the end of the full four-year, $212 million agreement, the easiest financial choice that the point guard will have ever had to make.

Nov 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) advances the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair, he hasn't been a complete disaster over the brief win streak; the slumbering 3-ball's begun slowly coming around, and he's accepting something resembling off-ball life as the fourth scorer behind Anthony Davis, Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa. Washington has a lot of figuring-out to do in salvaging the long-term investment, making it the draft selection they made a day after committing to Young that much more handy in looking ahead.

Dybantsa Headlines the Wizards' Draft Spoils

The freak athlete's looked exactly as advertised with the Wizards, and he's played even better since the team started running offense through him as opposed to sticking him in the corner.

Taking the BYU wing to lead off the draft was one of the more comfortable decisions Washington got to make in the months leading up to the scheduled campaign, a call they'd likely make again after the flashes he's provided as a downhill scorer, playmaker and disruptive hustler.

22 made threes from the Wizards, but AJ Dybantsa didn’t attempt one. Here’s Wizards HC Keefe on his 16 point impact:



“We’re putting the ball more in his hands to make decisions…I loved how he was able to get into the paint, kick out for his teammates, and obviously draw fouls.” pic.twitter.com/LhkBMDKHvd — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 23, 2026

Draft classmate Felix Okpara has yet to earn any meaningful burn of his own by this point in the season, still handcuffed behind the series of rotational bigs clogging up the minutes column. But so long as Dybantsa continues panning out as the franchise talent he was initially touted as, Washington will always have some recent decision-making success to fall back on.

Trading Jaden Hardy and Fringe Assets for Deandre Ayton

With career-starter Ayton coming off of a one-and-done Los Angeles Lakers stint, Washingtonians were inclined to view this deal through the lens of buy-low logic; he didn't cost much, and his upside as an overqualified backup was higher than anything the departed Hardy could have provided.

And even though their splitting with Hardy has aged well given Hardy's averages of 1.4 points and 3.4 minutes as a deep-cut Laker, Ayton's been less than impressive since making his Wizards debut. After averaging upward of 15 points over eight previously-healthy seasons, he's down to 3.6 nightly points in a diminished reserve role. He's only cracked 10 minutes in a game twice over his last nine outings, rarely-appearing over long stretches due to the frontcourt's lingering fit struggles.

Nov 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards center Deandre Ayton (8) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Ayton set to begin playing on an expiring deal this season, the hope was that he'd at least play his way into being an asset, but the Wizards clearly prefer floor-spacing and perimeter defenders over a third big in the interest of making the lives of Davis and Alex Sarr easier. Even if, yes, he required little to acquire, his inclusion hasn't gone quite like how the team would have hoped so far.

Reuniting with Khris Middleton in a Sign-and-Trade

Similar to the Ayton deal, the Dallas Mavericks only needed a few marginal sacrifices to send the even-more seasoned Middleton back to D.C. And while he looked athletically-spent as recently as a few weeks ago, he's found a way to return that investment with some valuable on- and off-court contributions.

With the Wizards staring down the barrel of a 4-11 record by mid-November, he initiated a players-only meeting as a last-ditch effort to awaken the locker room's fractured connectivity, and that veteran influence has already begun paying off in the form of a blooming three-game win streak. For that story alone, he's been a worthwhile addition.

Bilal Coulibaly reveals the Wizards had a players-only meeting initiated by Khris Middleton during their eight-game losing streak.



They’ve since won three straight.



Question from @TroyHalibur pic.twitter.com/WqXm1VT1WD — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) November 23, 2026

And that's without accounting for his last gasps at providing quality possessions, having averaged 19 minutes over the group's last five outings as an off-ball playmaker and shooter. Just a few games after being ousted from an already-thin rotation, further hurting the front office's offseason reflection, Middleton's embraced his newest productive chapter in real time.

Dealing the Third-String Locals for One More PG

Julian Reese and Cam Whitmore were never going to seriously-challenge anyone in this season's rotation, but they were missed following the Wizards' most recent dip into the trading game. In the interest of adding further backcourt depth alongside a 2027 second-round chip, Washington elected to say goodbye to the pair of Baltimorians in the interest of taking a flier on Tre Mann.

For the pick alone, this trade is fine, even if Mann's yet to stamp himself as one of head coach Brian Keefe's hand-picked regulars. And given the fact that neither Whitmore nor Reese have taken off since landing with the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans, respectively, it's hard to kill the executives for giving up on the still-young talents.

Passing on Davis, Coulibaly Extensions

Washington had most of the offseason to mull over whether to bring Bilal Coulibaly back beyond his fourth-year option, but ultimately allowed him to bet on himself once the two sides failed to agree on a compromising figure.

And so far, they seem to have made the right call. Save for Coulibaly's surprise shooting spree at the Orlando Magic's expense, he'd knocked down just six of his 36 3-point tries in looking a long way away from the 3&D role he's been envisioned to fill. The franchise is better-off waiting until restricted free agency before evaluating his first stint as a full-time reserve, and their hesitation regarding another forward has similarly-benefitted the situation moving forward.

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) celebrates with Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during a stoppage in play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AD, meanwhile, remains set on proving his own worth after sitting out the entirety of his time with the 2025-26 squad. Even after Young got re-upped, he never stood much of a chance of matching his fellow former All-Star given the two eligible years still ahead of him, and it's appeared that Washington's more interested in riding out Davis' heater.

The nightly scoring barrages have helped, but consider his 25-point-per-game average as leverage to be cashed in on in the near-future once his own extension negotiations resume.

Running it Back with Anthony Gill

Finally, the Wizards waited until the final days before preseason festivities began before making their intentions clear regarding their 15th roster spot. The longest-tenured Wizard, someone who'd been playing in the nation's capital long-enough to remember what it was like to perform alongside Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, would remain with the team for a seventh tour.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if he was emerging fresh off of his most proficient statistical season yet, Gill wasn't ever expected to back his value up as a rebounding deckhand. He's been renowned for his galvanizing behind-the-scenes influence, a Mr. Rogers-esque helping hand worth keeping around for his importance to locker room stability alone.

As previously-proven last week, the Wizards need veterans as much as ever in attempting to make the jump from basement-dwellers to scrappy upstarts. And while the decision-making suits aren't innocent in assembling a roster that's yet to back up some of their preseason ambitions, it's still too early to condemn anyone involved for the mishmash situation everyone's tasked with maneuvering.

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