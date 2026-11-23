Natural selection is the way of life: either evolve or die out. The same goes for the NBA, for players, coaches, and even executives. The Washington Wizards had their natural selection moment early in the season, and it led them to evolve instead of die out.

Evolution of Roles

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the start of the season, the team was reliant on Trae Young on-ball reps and Anthony Davis isolation. This was not the way forward for winning games or developing young talent. It held back players like Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa from showing off their talents and getting on-ball opportunities.

Those Young on-ball minutes were a main reason why this team went on an eight-game losing streak. To snap that, though, Brian Keefe did something that might have saved his job. He decided to have Young play a secondary ball-handler role, and let George and Dybantsa run the offense.

AJ DYBANTSA HIGHLIGHTS VS MAGIC:



16 POINTS

8 REBOUNDS

6 ASSISTS

1 STEAL



ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g0axjXdpgu — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) November 23, 2026

This one move has changed everything for this offense. In the last three games with this change, the Wizards have jumped to 47 percent from the field, up from 46 percent for the season. The three-pointer is what changed, as the Wizards are now shooting an average of 44 percent in their last three games. This can be an outlier, as they just went 22-of-39 against the Orlando Magic. However, even without that game, they were still shooting well above their season average.

The off-ball role has also slowly started to put Young back in favor with fans, although he still has much to prove. In the past three games since handing over the on-ball reps to the youngsters, his three-point percentage is at 42. Young not being so ball-dominant has also made it seem like more effort is going into defense. It is still not good, but he is finding ways to generate turnovers by being in the passing lanes, tipping passes, and generating steals.

Trae Young vs Magic:



11 PTS

11 AST

3-7 3P



Leads the NBA with 158 assists this season. pic.twitter.com/brm2Tn2dUz — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 23, 2026

What has been most impressive, though, is the defense, thanks to the rotation looking vastly different. Bub Carrington is practically out of the rotation, and Tre Johnson is very close to being in a similar spot. Khris Middleton has stepped up in a big way, being the perfect role player to sub in. Will Riley has also seen his minutes increase thanks to his size and effort. His minutes are limited, but when he is on the court, he makes his presence known.

All of this is happening with two major injuries as well. Jamir Watkins, who looked poised to get minutes thanks to his defense, is more than likely out for the season. Justin Champagnie should come back around the All-Star break, but missing him has really hurt the Wizards' bench unit. If they can keep evolving like they have and then welcome back Champagnie, this team can finish with a winning record for the first time in nine years. They have to keep evolving, though, because if they don't, this will be another disappointing season in the DMV.

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