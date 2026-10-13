Studs and Duds from Wizards First Preseason Loss to the Nets

The Washington Wizards lost their first preseason game, unable to take down the Brooklyn Nets at home. Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives to take away from this match. Almost everyone had a great game, and there are only small things to improve. Here are studs and duds from the 131-122 loss.

Stud: Kyshawn George

The wild card of the Wizards had himself another amazing night. George only missed one shot the entire game, finishing with 21 points. The forward also racked up four assists and three steals in the loss. He's showing he can be this do-it-all player for the Wizards this season. If there was still any doubt that Kyshawn should start, those doubts should all be gone now.

Kyshawn George finds AJ Dybantsa for the fastbreak SLAM 💥



BKN/WAS preseason action is live in the 1Q on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/7qxgb6B0UC — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2026

Dud: Alex Sarr

The defense is clearly there for Alex Sarr. He contested shots well in the paint and attacked the glass. The offense, however, was horrendous, shooting 30 percent from the field. Sarr just needs to slow down and run the pick-and-roll with Trae Young more. The only grace is that he played out of position with Anthony Davis out for this one, having to step in as a stretch four, which Sarr isn't.

Stud: Bilal Coulibaly

This is the game everyone wanted to see from Bilal Coulibaly. The fourth-year Wizard shot 60 percent from distance, tallying 19 points in the loss. He was also very active on defense, snatching away three steals and a block. If Coulibaly can do this consistently, the Wizards will be a dangerous team for anyone going up against them.

Bilal Coulibaly’s swing skill has always been his shooting



And if he can turn in a consistent year from deep while still being the elite defender he’s capable of being, he will have a crucial role in this league for many, many years pic.twitter.com/mxKGRJmDwG — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) October 12, 2026

Dud: Trae Young

Did Young have a double-double in this one? Yes. Did he have eight turnovers? Also yes. Young made some beautiful passes, but he got a little too fancy. Take away the turnovers and cut them in half, and this is a fantastic game from him. He still needs to shoot better, but it helps when he shoots eight free throws. The veteran sometimes needs to go back to basics instead of making a flashy pass.

Stud: Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson continued his impressive shooting from the last game into this one. The second-year guard went three-of-seven from distance, ending with 13 points. His defense has also clearly improved, as opponents no longer always drive right by him. He also got a few steals in the game. Johnson is looking to really shine now, be a centerpiece of the Wizards' bench, and maybe earn a few starts every few games.

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