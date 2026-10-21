Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards vs Bucks
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It is a new season in The District. After years of turmoil and rebuilding, fans are ready to watch one of the most talented Washington Wizards squads they have ever seen. With a new, revamped roster looking to shock the East, this team is ready to win.
They start their journey by hosting the Milwaukee Bucks, hoping to open the season with a win. However, you need to know a few key details about both squads. Here is everything to know heading into the season opener.
Wizards
First, the Wizards will be without first overall pick AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa recently injured his ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason. He looks good in practice, but it seems the Wizards are playing it safe and resting him in this game. He will most likely make his debut against the Toronto Raptors on October 23.
This means someone will need to step up in his absence. Bilal Coulibaly is the most likely starter. He has strong defensive awareness, and his game complements Trae Young's passing. Expect Coulibaly to start in this one.
Anthony Davis will need to take over, though. The Bucks are now without one of their best players in franchise history and lack real defensive prowess. This should be a game where Davis can go and drop 30 points in his official debut with the Wizards.
Bucks
The Bucks made some major changes over the offseason. They finally traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. That alone makes it an easy matchup for the Wizards. No longer having to worry about a defensive menace or offensive bully to guard will make the game easier for everyone.
They did get some talent in return. Tyler Herro was the big acquisition for the Bucks. However, being guarded by Coulibaly or Kyshawn George will force him to have an off night. The interior defense will also hold up, as the Bucks lack a dominant center. Alex Sarr and Davis should have a field day on defense.
The only question is Ryan Rollins. Young will most likely guard him, and that is a slight mismatch for the undersized guard. However, Rollins alone will not be enough to stop the Wizards unless he drops 40 points.
Injury Report
Bucks:
Nate Ament - Probable (Ankle)
Wizards:
AJ Dybantsa - Out (Ankle)
Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)
Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL)
Probable Starters
Bucks:
Ryan Rollins
Tyler Herro
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Kyle Kuzma
Myles Turner
Wizards:
Trae Young
Bilal Coulibaly
Kyshawn George
Anthony Davis
Alex Sarr
Game Information
Matchup: Wizards (0-0) vs Bucks (0-0)
Time: 7 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Game Line: Wizards -4.5, Total 239.5, Wizards Moneyline -175
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Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.