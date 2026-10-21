Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards vs Bucks

It is a new season in The District. After years of turmoil and rebuilding, fans are ready to watch one of the most talented Washington Wizards squads they have ever seen. With a new, revamped roster looking to shock the East, this team is ready to win.

They start their journey by hosting the Milwaukee Bucks, hoping to open the season with a win. However, you need to know a few key details about both squads. Here is everything to know heading into the season opener.

Wizards

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) and forward Anthony Davis (23) grab a rebound against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, the Wizards will be without first overall pick AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa recently injured his ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason. He looks good in practice, but it seems the Wizards are playing it safe and resting him in this game. He will most likely make his debut against the Toronto Raptors on October 23.

This means someone will need to step up in his absence. Bilal Coulibaly is the most likely starter. He has strong defensive awareness, and his game complements Trae Young's passing. Expect Coulibaly to start in this one.

Anthony Davis will need to take over, though. The Bucks are now without one of their best players in franchise history and lack real defensive prowess. This should be a game where Davis can go and drop 30 points in his official debut with the Wizards.

Bucks

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) walks back to the bench during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks made some major changes over the offseason. They finally traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. That alone makes it an easy matchup for the Wizards. No longer having to worry about a defensive menace or offensive bully to guard will make the game easier for everyone.

They did get some talent in return. Tyler Herro was the big acquisition for the Bucks. However, being guarded by Coulibaly or Kyshawn George will force him to have an off night. The interior defense will also hold up, as the Bucks lack a dominant center. Alex Sarr and Davis should have a field day on defense.

The only question is Ryan Rollins. Young will most likely guard him, and that is a slight mismatch for the undersized guard. However, Rollins alone will not be enough to stop the Wizards unless he drops 40 points.

Injury Report

Bucks:

Nate Ament - Probable (Ankle)

Wizards:

AJ Dybantsa - Out (Ankle)

Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)

Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL)

Probable Starters

Bucks:

Ryan Rollins

Tyler Herro

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kyle Kuzma

Myles Turner

Wizards:

Trae Young

Bilal Coulibaly

Kyshawn George

Anthony Davis

Alex Sarr

Game Information

Matchup: Wizards (0-0) vs Bucks (0-0)

Time: 7 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Game Line: Wizards -4.5, Total 239.5, Wizards Moneyline -175

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!