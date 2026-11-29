The Washington Wizards just can't impress anyone over a sustained period of time.

Even if, yes, Anthony Davis missed the team's third Orlando Magic matchup of the month with a last-minute illness, nothing about the final leg of the Wizards' homestand inspired confidence in anything surrounding their operation. They fell behind 30+ for the second time in a row in an eventual 116-91 loss that betrayed just how wide the scoring gap felt, dropping another easily-winnable showdown against the depleted Magic while raising more of the same-ol' pressing questions.

Trae Young Can't Carry like Anthony Davis Can

Missing just one starter shouldn't drain a lineup's production as much as it does considering the All-Star in Trae Young and his assortment of recently-promising first-round talents eating the minutes, but it clearly does. The Wizards were a mess without Davis.

As if the 68-38 halftime deficit wasn't embarrassing itself on its own, enough to the point that a flash-in-the-pan second-half rally felt like a poor imitation of the Wizards' failed comeback attempt against the Boston Celtics, Washington got mopped in just about every meaningful category while the game remained within reach. It felt relevant that on a night where nothing looked easy on offense, they were without their smooth leading scorer in Davis.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young wasn't much help over that lopsided opening half, waiting until the game was out of hand before waking up from 3-point land. A quiet night from Kyshawn George and an inefficient performance from AJ Dybantsa won't ruffle many feathers given the usually-effective wings' strong season starts, but proven star Young still has a streaky jumper and broken floater to remedy before he can dream of appeasing Washington's frustrated fan base.

Keefe Grasping at Rotational Straws

The Wizards' head coach has a long way to before he's narrowed his pool of reserves down to a reliable batch of regulars, with just about everyone on his bench still struggling to execute from their respective roles a quarter of the way through their season.

Loud boos at Capital One Arena as the Wizards trail 68-38 at halftime: pic.twitter.com/IBlnaa72m3 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 28, 2026

If we look past suddenly-elevated starter Bilal Coulibaly putting on another strong shooting display at the Magic's expense, Washington's other role players and subsequent bench options combined for but lone 3-point conversion. Bub Carrington remains exiled to the third unit while Will Riley continues attempting to earn his rotational stripes, with Keefe getting desperate to the point that he deployed Tre Mann early-on as a last-ditch offensive spark plug.

Now, Keefe isn't solely to blame for the lack of help surrounding his key weapons, as he's clearly trying to look for shot-finishing solutions riding his pine, but the public would undoubtedly appreciate more urgency out of the same recurring faults. The rebounding and defensive hustle continue to suffer from lacks of energy and attention to detail, which is where a tone-setting coach would ideally come in to enforce some semblance of order. Whether it be from the talent failing to meet expectations or poorly-fitting roster pieces, this product isn't working.

A Magic Regression to the Mean

The Wizards entered their third November Orlando matchup up 2-0 on their divisional rival, having poured 22 threes on the Magic's heads just six days prior to the visitors' revenge.

No such luck this time around- this time, it was the Magic who led the long-range rout with 18 triples, seemingly splashing anytime the Wizards missed on their own attempts to keep up in the shootout. Much like the Wizards did earlier in the week, seven different contributors united to bury the hosts, with the likes of bench options in Tristan da Silva and Jevon Carter combining for 11 such swishes.

Nov 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would appear that the Wizards took minimal, if any, meaningful takeaways from their three-game surge above water. According to the viewing public, they've sank right back into the down-and-out tier thanks to their slew of inexplicably flat performances and their inability to summon the will or communicative qualities to hang with teams they quite recently disposed of with ease.

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