Well before the Washington Wizards were going winless over multiple consecutive November weeks, they were a productive 4-3 operation who had plenty of promise to balance out their growing pains. Even then, the Toronto Raptors got the better of them in a 112-102 slugfest for the Wizards' first loss of the 2026-27 season.

Raptors On SI publisher Jeremy Brener's watched their northern neighbors field their own slide, a five-game schneid that the Wizards' own collapse dwarfs. On the matchup quirks, X-Factors and recent trends that he's identifying for Washingtons next visit:

How much have the Raptors changed since the last time the Wizards saw them?

"The last time the Raptors played the Wizards was the last time Kawhi Leonard was on the court. The team has gone 3-9 since their last meeting against the Wizards, which has been headlined by a 5-game losing streak that they are still looking to snap.

"Leonard's absence has forced other people to step up, which is putting them in positions where they are unable to withstand the pressure of the increased workload."

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Last season, Brandon Ingram was mostly healthy and available to make all of this whole, but that hasn’t been the case this season, and it’s exposing flaws from the rest of the roster because nobody is in their 100% set role."

Do you attribute the Raptors’ five-game slide to a tough competition level, the absence of Kawhi Leonard or something else?

"It's definitely a mix of everything. Their losing streak consists of losses against four teams above .500, including three games against teams with four or more wins.

"The Raptors were leading by double digits in four of the five games they have lost, but their inability to hold leads has been the biggest reason behind this skid. If Leonard was on the court, it's hard to imagine that they would have given up all of these leads."

“The frustrating thing is that we’re playing well. I think we played even better in this one.”



- RJ Barrett on the Raptors blowing leads in 4 straight games. pic.twitter.com/Aj0UNcNA4O — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 18, 2026

The Wizards are another team who’s struggled to pull points from their bench. How have the Raptors reserves fallen short as of recent?

"A big reason behind this is that some reserves have had to step up in the starting lineup. On top of that, Ja’Kobe Walter is someone who normally comes off the bench, but he's been asked to start in place of Leonard, which takes away a scorer from the second unit.

"Players like Jakob Poeltl and Allen Graves are the ones coming off the bench, but they aren't exactly premium scorers. The Raptors do need more balance in scoring from the second unit, but given the way the team is constructed without Leonard healthy, that is what they have to settle with."

Based on their previous Wizards visit, who’s the likeliest Raptor to take advantage of this matchup?

"The Raptors need Scottie Barnes to be their A1 player, but he has been dealing with an illness. It's possible he might not be at 100% for this game."

Scottie Barnes’ averages since the donut game:



27.8 PPG (53-30-57 splits)

7.8 RPG

5.3 APG

2.2 SPG

0.7 BPG



He’s doing everything he can for this team.



Superstar. https://t.co/kP0dnWfpaW pic.twitter.com/Tc0OoKiRwF — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) November 16, 2026

"Someone other than Barnes needs to step up in order for the team to win. That will likely have to be RJ Barrett, who has struggled as of late, especially when it comes to the little things that don't necessarily make up the box score. His defense has not been up to par, and Toronto needs him to be one of their top players in order for the team to fulfill its entire potential."

What’s your prediction for the game?

"Some team has to break their losing streak, and it wouldn't surprise me if that is the Wizards because the Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back. Still, Toronto has been dangerously close to pulling out a win. Given Washington's defense, which has allowed 136 points in each of its last three games, I like Toronto to win in a high-scoring affair."

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