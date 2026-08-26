How Worthwhile was the Wizards' Initial Cam Whitmore Investment?

The Washington Wizards finally added that final fringe-rotational point guard they'd been looking for last week, creeping into the Peyton Watson sign-and-trade between the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers by snatching up Tre Mann.

Mann, who's entering his sixth season as a slashing scorer, won't touch anything close to 20 minutes per game in a competitive Wizards situation given his inconsistencies as a shooter and finisher, but he still didn't arrive at his new destination free of charge. To rope in Mann and the 2027 Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick he came attached with, the Wizards had to part with a few end-of-bench prospects in Cam Whitmore and Julian Reese.

As part of the deal, the Cavaliers are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-rounder from the Clippers and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, sources said. The Wizards also are sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese off his two-way deal.



Mann fills a… https://t.co/8YzgVqheoy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2026

It marked a sudden ending to the Wizards' Baltimore-bred trio of Whitmore, Reese and Bub Carrington, longtime friends reunited when the franchise tried doing right by their hand-picked draftee in Carrington in trading for Whitmore last summer and acquiring Reese midseason. They were each on Washington's books for next season, too, but the desire for pure backcourt depth and a fringe asset clearly took precedent over sentimentality in the business-minded transaction.

Evaluating Whitmore's Washington Stop and Future

While Reese cost effectively-nothing to audition, making just 13 big-league appearances on a two-way deal toward the end of the 2025-26 season, Whitmore's initial procurement actually raised a few eyebrows. The star scoring prospect was a popular bet to go top-10 in the 2023 NBA Draft before he stumbled to No. 20, but he failed to come into his own as a multifaceted playmaking scorer over two disappointing years with the Houston Rockets.

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) looks to shoot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's where the Wizards swooped in. Two years after decidedly passing on Whitmore in favor of Bilal Coulibaly, he finally came back to his native DMV at the low-low cost of two future second-round picks. Not much to give up if Whitmore could learn how to balance his shot-taking ambitions with the ancillary role-playing skills that coaches are more likely to regularly prioritize.

He took awhile before earning anything resembling semblance of trust from Washington's staff, who ultimately decided that taking on Whitmore's raw athleticism and creativity was a worthy gamble. His slipping in and out of the nightly lineup was to be expected considering his streaky development arc; what couldn't be anticipated, however, were the blood clots that medics found in his right shoulder in December, immediately ending any shot at his fully-redeeming his value this past season.

Whitmore was intended to pad the depths of the Wizards' quietly-crowded 2026-27 roster before getting thrown into the Mann exchange, getting routed to Cleveland as a waive-and-stretch candidate. It's only been a week since he was shipped out, but his stagnant growth and poor health luck will occupy outside evaluators' minds while he treads the free agency waters.

What's Next for the Whitmore-Less Wizards?

If he's lucky, Mann will get to occupy some of the Wizards' point-of-attack minutes whenever Trae Young sits, and that's if absolutely everything goes his way. But even as the squad's 12th or 13th man, that's still about as likely as Whitmore would have been to crash the squad's regular formula.

As cool as his dunk package looks, and as positively-unpredictable as his scoring bursts have proven to be out of structure, Washington never would have been able to afford Whitmore with the on-court opportunities and minutes he needed to finally locate his best self out of rehab. They're already loaded with more proven and worthy guards and wings to spin in the meantime, all of which stand as likelier contributors to their ideally-winning effort over short- and long-term timelines.

FULL MOMENT: Cam Whitmore poster dunk on Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/kGlczq4Dyq — Abzy🐂 (@nbabzyy) November 11, 2025

Luckily, he only cost a pair of seconds out of Houston, making for a marginal gamble that only looks bad on Washington's part if Houston somehow manages to finagle their next All-Star out of one of those pickups.

Even if Mann doesn't pan out in commencing his next chapter as a journeyman guard, Whitmore was a worthy gamble in D.C., and will be remembered more for injuries foiling his comeback attempt than his ultimately-coming up short as the Wizards' stalled redemption project.

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