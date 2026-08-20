Wizards Acquire Tre Mann in Five Team Deal

In a move that was seen coming for days, the Denver Nuggets traded rising star Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers. To get that done, some strings needed to be pulled, and more teams had to be involved. Will Dawkins and the Washington Wizards decided this was their time to get a backup guard, and did so by trading for Tre Mann.

Wizards Mann Up

Feb 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) during pregame warm ups against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move was a bit of a shocker, as recent reports had the team eyeing DeMar DeRozan since Russell Westbrook retired. That is still a possibilty, but it seems less likely now.

Let's talk about the positives with Mann. He is not afraid to shoot and is an energetic offensive player. When he is on point, it is hard to guard him off the bench. Imagine a less explosive Cam Whitmore with a better shot. Whitmore was also traded in the deal, which is no shocker, as his injury last season ruined his chances of carving a role in Washington.

Now let's talk about the negatives. Mann is a smaller guard, so he is naturally a mismatch on defense. Speaking of his defense, it is very lackluster. He is not someone you want on the court late in a close game, as offenses will hunt him. When Mann isn't on fire from distance, though, it can be a dreadful watch.

Other Impacts of the Trade

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) on the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now it is safe to assume the Wizards will not pursue DeRozan anymore. The trade means the organization takes on an additional three million dollars in cap. That could be disregarded, though, as the organization also obtained cash from the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the next year of Mann's deal is a team option, so this could also free up cap space for next offseason, when Bilal Coulibaly's potential extension starts.

In the deal, Julian Reese was also traded to the Denver Nuggets, where he was waived, making him a free agent. Now there is not only an open roster spot, but also an open two-way deal. A player to consider for that spot is Reece Beekman, who showed out for the Wizards in Summer League.

Other than that, this is a solid trade for the Wizards. They have a backup guard now, albeit one who isn't known as a facilitator. They also acquired a second-round pick in the deal as well. Finally, the team still has the full MLE to offer a player if they want to go into the luxury tax. Overall, a solid trade that I give a C grade for, passing but not superb.

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