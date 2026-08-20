Wizards' Brief Baltimore Trifecta Suddenly Dissipates Following Trade Departures

The Washington Wizards reinforced several elements of their team-building and business philosophies to the outside masses this week, opportunistically hopping into Peyton Watson's sign-and-trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers in continuing to tweak their margins.

They'd already made it clear that they're not interested in letting any roster spots go to waste, having already spun low-leverage third-stringers like Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell into usable pieces in Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton, respectively. And their Tre Mann acquisition was no different; following the addition, the Wizards still have a full roster spot to fill over the coming months.

This is where the front office's ruthless side came out. Mann fills a need as a reserve point guard, and the Wizards wanted that fit (and the 2027 Clippers second round pick he came attached with) badly enough to the point that they were willing to part ways with several local prospects in Cam Whitmore and Julian Reese.

As part of the deal, the Cavaliers are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-rounder from the Clippers and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, sources said. The Wizards also are sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese off his two-way deal.



Mann fills a… https://t.co/8YzgVqheoy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2026

To be clear: neither of those departures are expected to wreck the Wizards' upcoming 2026-27 rotation. Both Whitmore and Reese seemed clearly on the outskirts of Washington's prized pool of starters and contributors, and despite Whitmore's once-promising draft upside and Reese's strong close to this past season, they're each off to fend for themselves with different organizations that are less interested in buying into the burgeoning journeymen than the Wizards were.

Don't buy those Cam Whitmore jerseys just yet.



Bobby Marks says the Cavs will waive-and-stretch Whitmore leaving a $1.8M cap hit on the Cavs books over three years and putting them ~32M under the 1st Apron to sign Harden + one more player.



🔗 https://t.co/hjmlxKKbdU pic.twitter.com/57AOTTVDeP — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) August 20, 2026

But Wizards fans weren't blind to the impact that the since-booted contributors had on their young locker room. They, along with Bub Carrington, formed a union of Baltimore-bred youngsters who grew up playing alongside one another within reach of the franchise, with both Whitmore and Reese drumming up more in-house excitement than your average deep cuts.

Foiled Homecoming Attempts

Whitmore, for one, seemed to be feeding into a much bigger narrative entering the season than what he ended up becoming in D.C., a sad footnote following a season that was otherwise-painted with positive strides out of the squad's young swings.

Some analysts seriously pondered if he was an outside candidate to finally come into his own as a lead scorer following his exit from the Houston Rockets, especially after Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins voiced his excitement about reuniting with a favorite prospect who got away.

Will Dawkins said Cam Whitmore is a player they’ve targeted from the last three years, and they finally got the opportunity to bring him in. — Ben Strober (@strobersports) September 24, 2025

Whitmore predictably struggled to navigate a quietly-crowded rotation of similarly-young pieces, a familiar issue that similarly stymied his progress as a Rocket, but what fans couldn't anticipate was the health hurdle that suddenly ended his third season. Blood clots were discovered in his right shoulder following a bout of soreness, effectively ending any shot he had at returning to the court until the fall schedule's commencement.

His chances at factoring into a wing room already lined with AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Will Riley, Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and Middleton was already looking slim, and the Wizards' choice to welcome another fringe-talent in Mann represented their unwillingness to invest heavily into Whitmore's uphill climb back to relevance.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore, left, chats with New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen, center, and forward Julian Reese (15) after a game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese, too, wasn't exactly gearing up for a big-time role of his own, despite what some of his gaudy late-season 2025-26 statistics may have implied.

He showed some promise as a pure rebounding specialist over the campaign's latter days, notching a slew of double-doubles whenever the Wizards let him run amok against similarly-uncompetitive lineups. But when stacked against more proven chips like Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, Ayton and a recent draftee who fits a similar player mold in Felix Okpara, Reese seemed like a long-shot to return to that spot-starting role anytime soon.

There was a time where he seemed to have won the front office over, having secured a multi-year two-way contract just a few months ago, but Washington doesn't seem keen on allowing pieces this far from the roster's focus to disrupt their chase for better-fitting depth options and minor draft capital.

Reese is set to be quickly released from his financial commitments upon his transition to the Denver Nuggets while Whitmore readies for a similar fate in Cleveland, and the Wizards, once excited about their building Baltimore theme, will continue conducting business as usual.

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