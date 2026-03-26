Wizards' Julian Reese Has Future as Rebounding Specialist

Few scouting departments around the NBA have had quite the opportunity to shine as the Washington Wizards' band of prospect evaluators. Even with preparation for the crucial 2026 NBA Draft already well underway, they seem to have enjoyed flexing their instincts by repeatedly developing and signing productive role players to slot into the Wizards' big-league rotation on a dime.

Of all of the overlooked pieces and reclamation projects that Washington's tried its hand at over the last few months, few have intrigued D.C. quite like Julian Reese.

He isn't just a bone to throw at local basketball fans who'd maintained stock from his University of Maryland and Saint Frances Academy days; he's a dedicated rebounder, making up for his slightly-underwhelming size for a center with a respectable commitment to what the Wizards need on the glass.

Feb 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) gestures to the crowd after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

And what's more, he's still just a rookie. Granted, he spent four years at UMD in prolonging his professional start, but the franchise has plenty of leeway to continue toying with the idea of renewing Reese for another two-way contract should they opt to continue enjoying his services.

Reese' Quietly-Enticing Upside

Questions about how well he'd translate to the bigs centered around his stature, a 6'9 board specialist with legitimate concerns that he'd fail to assert himself against more formidable NBA competition.

He hasn't let those lingering doubts slow him down statistically, having already accrued 64 boards and 72 points in six career games since getting signed to his hometown squad earlier this month. Granted, Reese has the Utah Jazz, another team who's less-than-inclined to spoil their own draft standing, to thank for his two best performances, but his hustle and efficiency have gone noticed. He shot 8/8 from the free throw line in notching his first 20-rebound game three weeks ago, and finished 12 of his 16 field goal attempts in a successful rematch.

Wizards undrafted rookie Julian “JuJu” Reese career-high 26 PTS (12-16 FG), 17 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK vs. Jazz



Looks like rebounding runs in the family https://t.co/49FeMr0siM pic.twitter.com/ntRxZ9UOvf — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) March 26, 2026

He's still far from being a viable nightly option, suffering from the same skinny issue that fellow rookies like Tre Johnson and Will Riley continue to get dragged down by, but he's shown the ability to look a step above other benchwarmers whenever given the opportunity.

The Wizards are known to like players who try more than anyone else in filling out their envisioned meritocracy, and though Reese doesn't fit the bill of their standard high-upside prospect profile, the front office has demonstrated a recent willingness to pivot to more experienced players should they thrive within their given role. Look no further than fellow first-year contributor Jamir Watkins, who's already parlayed his own extensive collegiate experience into a full-NBA deal.

Should Washington desire, it can keep Reese around in a lower-leverage role with his two additional seasons of two-way contract eligibility, where he can continue growing in the background while Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis do their own damage on the Wizards' roster. When they want someone who'll fully dedicate his efforts to doing the interior dirty work and snagging rebounds, Reese can continue coming in handy past this season.

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