Jamir Watkins' Injury Changes how Wizards Should Approach Final Roster Spot

While the offseason was going well, the Washington Wizards were hit with some brutal news. During Summer League, two-way guard Jamir Watkins tore his ACL. This is a tough blow for the Wizards and will have multiple implications for the team this season.

Summary of the Injury

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Robbins of The Athletic was the first to break the news. He reported that this injury was sustained in the opener of Summer League against the Utah Jazz. There is no telling when the injury did occur in that game, but Watkins did leave the game for a short time in the first quarter. It could have happened later, but the assumption is that it happened in the first quarter.

ACL injuries are some of the worst in sports. It takes six to nine months to even begin light action. It generally takes 10-12 months for a full recovery and return to play. This means that Watkins will most likely miss the entire season, a brutal blow to the Wizards' rotation. Even though he was on a two-way deal, Watkins would be getting substantial rotation minutes as one of the team's best defenders.

Season Impact

This injury should now make it so the Wizards do sign a guard to the final roster spot. There have been reports that the team has had conversations with free agent DeMar DeRozan, though. With this injury, though, DeRozan seems even more unlikely now.

Among guard players in free agency, the best option is Russell Westbrook. He is still an average defender and can lead a second-unit offense as the point guard. With Watkins out, it makes sense now to bring in the former MVP and Wizards player for a season. Gabe Vincent and Aaron Holiday are other names associated with the Wizards this offseason as well.

They could also use second-round picks to trade for another player with this hole now due to the injury blow. The team could aim for a player like Jose Alverado, as he fixes the issue of no longer having a defensive presence. His contract is also cheap enough that it keeps the team under the luxury tax. They could also try for a facilitator-first player in Nikola Topic, who has had a rough start to his career.

No matter what, though, the Watkins injury is a rough blow to the roster. Even on a two-way deal, he was poised to be a key bench player. Now, with him gone for an extended time, it seems the team now needs to use that last roster spot. It just now looks like that roster spot will be used for a guard due to the injury update.

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