Top Five Free Agents for Wizards Last Roster Spot

Training camps are almost here, and yet the Washington Wizards find themselves with one open roster spot. Now, the team does not have to sign someone. Instead, they can leave it open and eventually elevate a two-way player to a standard deal. There are still needs that need to be filled, like extra big man depth or a backup point guard. Here are the top five free agents for the Wizards' final roster spot.

Honorable Mention: Anthony Gill

As much as the fanbase loves Anthony Gill, talent-wise he is not in the top five. He is a good leader, but this spot should be used for depth in case of injuries. Khris Middleton already acts as the veteran leader, so it is hard to justify bringing Gill back unless the team thinks they cannot improve anywhere else.

Five: Draymond Green

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a long shot and may not happen, but Draymond Green deserved to be mentioned for his defense. It seems like with LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Green will get more money from the Golden State Warriors to stay. If he wanted to take less money, though, and go to a young and promising team, Washington seems like the logical choice. He can come off the bench, provide some needed defense, and be a great mentor for some younger guys looking to bolster their defensive ability.

Four: Nick Richards

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although getting another center is not needed thanks to DeAndre Ayton, Nick Richards would not be a bad signing. In a backup role, he can still provide some valuable usage and rebounding. It is also a hedge bet, as maybe Ayton is traded during the season, or maybe a team offers a good package for Anthony Davis, causing the Wizards to now need another center. He is also cheap and would still keep the team under the luxury tax.

Three: Killian Hayes

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) looks to pass while guarded by Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Killian Hayes has some awful perceptions surrounding him. Still, surprisingly, he is one of the better remaining free agent guards out there. The upside with Hayes is that he is only 25 years old. The downside is that his career so far has been a major bust. There have been flashes, though, of a decent role player, and it may be worth giving him a shot to see if he can develop in practice or in short stints in preseason.

Two: Gary Payton II

Mar 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) on the court against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a down year for Gary Payton II, as he shot under 30% from three for the first time since 2020. However, despite a down year, he is arguably the second-best guard that the Wizards could sign this offseason. If he does bounce back and becomes a 35% shooter from distance like he had been, then having Payton off the bench in a pinch could be crucial down the line. Could also be a good buy-low and sell-high situation at the deadline.

One: Russell Westbrook

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, Russell Westbrook is not the best free agent left, but he is the best player left the Wizards can acquire. We all know Westbrook is not the player he once was, especially as a starter. As the backup point guard, though, Westbrook is still one of the best in the game in that role. His three-point shooting has actually improved, and he can lead a second unit as the facilitator, something the team is missing at the moment. He can also be a great teacher for players like Bub Carrington, who need to improve their finishing abilities.

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