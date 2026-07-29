This offseason's coming back down to earth following LeBron James' most recent decision (that's with a lowercase "d" this time), and he leaves behind a free agency class with very few impact contributors left worth signing. Rotations inching closer to their finalized selves will naturally empower oddsmakers to start projecting next season's outcomes, yet the Washington Wizards sustain as one of the coming regular season's great mysteries.

That's not to say that they still have work to do in filling out their roster. The Wizards have done all they've needed to in assessing last season's two-way shortcomings, flipping their fringe-assets into minute-worthy veterans in Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton as reserves to pad an already-deep lineup of stars and prospects.

Still, analysts are having a tough time estimating just how successful the up-and-coming Wizards will be next season, and understandably so.

It's not enough that they finished with the NBA's worst record last year; James' recent jump to the Philadelphia 76ers aside, the Eastern Conference around them took a collective leap ahead this summer, now loaded with re-worked contenders and playoff regulars to complicate the Wizards' road to positive relevance.

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to assume that they'll clear last season's 17-win threshold over the 2026-27 campaign, and they're similarly-unlikely to crash the elite tier of championship challengers alongside James' 76ers and the title belt-wearing New York Knicks. DraftKings are already valuing their win total at a 35.5 line, over twice as much as last year's count without meaningfully threatening the majority of their more renowned neighbors.

That still-losing record takes into account just how little anyone can know about the team finally angling to escape the league's dregs. There remains a vast arrangement of middle-dwelling slots for Washington to vie for alongside the majority of the conference -- it's just a matter of where they'll land.

Washington's Glass Half Full Approach

The Wizards' odds of spoiling the 2027 playoff picture aren't nearly as unlikely as they've been over the last few years. They just need a few swing factors to each go Washington's way.

Firstly, the proven All-Stars will need to pull their respective weight. Newly-paid franchise point guard Trae Young will have to come through as a more flexible difference-maker than he was during his +30% usage rate heyday, and Anthony Davis has to live up to his own word in actually appearing as a regularly-attending on-court force for the Wizards.

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23), center, looks on from the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the young draftees will need to learn how to coexist alongside those household names. Young and Davis remain meaningful floor-raisers, even as they navigate their respective lulls as valued assets, and that means ball-handling wings such as AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Will Riley will have to cede some of the decision-making they've grown used to in favor of ensuring everyone's getting their touches. They'll be trusted to keep the ball moving, even adapting to their own adaptable roles as everyone locates their most helpful fit.

Dybantsa, particularly, will remain under a strong microscope lens, and he'll attract more eyes than your average prospect. He flashed signs of greatness during his limited NBA Summer League appearances, and remains a favorite to lead the Rookie of the Year charge with that intriguing blend of athleticism, free throw-drawing, multipositionality and desire to compete he leveraged into winning this past draft's No. 1 selection spot.

If he's able to provide yet another high-level presence to match up with opposing stars on a nightly basis, the dense rotation at his back seems that much more capable of rising through the Play-In Tournament seeds and challenging the playoff mix.

Why Should Wizards Fans Exhibit Caution?

That same wall of more seasoned and accomplished foes stands as the biggest outside obstacle facing anyone who's bullish on the Wizards' immediate rise in the eastern standings. There are a lot of teams for Washington to leap should they follow through on securing a playoff berth, let alone a ticket to the Play-In games.

Looking past the aforementioned big guns in New York and Philadelphia that have already attracted the majority of championship-driven hype, other operations like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons will continue churning out their fair shares of regular season successes. The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic still have a shot to make the lower half of the seeding races interesting, as do the Miami Heat following their Giannis Antetokounmpo acquisition. And that's without mentioning the Indiana Pacers, who've got their hearts set on making up for lost time now that the rehabilitated Tyrese Haliburton has returned to their fold.

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The east will serve as a gauntlet for a young Wizards corps that's yet to sustain the grind of a tank-free regular season. Young contributors like Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly have each dealt with irritating injuries over their green professional tenures, and Davis, as we've already covered, has been known to miss more than a few scheduled outings.

There's a chance that things don't go Washington's way entering a season full of promise and opportunity. We have no guarantees that head coach Brian Keefe will immediately understand how to balance all of the rotation's hungry mouths, nor do we know how seamlessly he'll patch up the Wizards' previously-lackluster perimeter defense.

But that's just why Wizards fans should enjoy this part of the process. The team has all of the theoretical pieces to excite their bubbling fanbase without any immediate stakes to drown out the potential, presenting countless doors to next season's process and finish.

After years of waiting, the future is here, and this roster has plenty of what it would take to make those modest preliminary estimations look overly-tentative following this upcoming regular season tip-off. And even if they fall short of punching a surprise playoff ticket next spring, count a long-awaited escape from the game's doldrums as a developmental win.

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