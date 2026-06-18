Reporters' Roundtable: Deciphering the Wizards' Draft Preferences

The masses have accepted that there's no more information left to wring out of the Washington Wizards' NBA Draft strategy that hasn't already been leaked, as very little has seeped through their institutional cracks over the month since they won the lottery. No one really knows how they plan on approaching the No. 1 pick in next week's draft; all we have, beyond our general understanding of the Wizards' assets and references to their evaluation history, are our peers to bounce ideas and theories off of to fill the silence.

To be completely transparent with Wizards fans and draft enthusiasts, I, Henry, don't know any more regarding who Washington's front office is favoring entering these final days of pre-draft season than anyone else does.

I do know that AJ Dybantsa has spent the vast majority of this scouting cycle as the odds-on favorite to headline the class ahead, and understandably so; his combination of positional size, multi-level scoring aggression and willingness to make plays as a slashing passer checks several appealing boxes, but that's not to say his fellow 2026 draftees aren't without their own compelling cases. Darryn Peterson is the complete perimeter scoring package, while Cameron Boozer, a prospect without clear weaknesses, can dominate fellow professionals from more regions of the court than he's given credit for.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I've personally bounced between Peterson, the sure-thing shooter and two-way closer, and the riskless reliability in Boozer in deciding on who I'd most rather see go No. 1 with the Wizards' pick, so I reached out to several of the team's most prominent online reporters and content creators in searching out other perspectives. And as I quickly learned, not everyone is aligned with my current position.

"I think the franchise is looking for a player that becomes the face, but can also lead them to the Finals. The Wizards have not had a top three player in the east or NBA since arguably Wes Unseld, so this pick quite literally changes the fate of the organization.

Looking at what Dawkins has drafted in the past (long athletic wings like Bilal Coulibaly and Will Riley), the pick is AJ Dybantsa. He is the best scorer of the top three prospects, the most athletic, and has the best size. He also has the swagger to be the face of the league, which will always held bring in free agents."

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) speaks to broadcast crews after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

"AJ [Dybantsa]. His size and ceiling is too good to pass up on."

"All signs point to the Wizards staying at No. 1 and selecting AJ Dybantsa, who I believe to be the best player in this class. Dybantsa possesses a combination of size, scoring ability and athleticism rarely seen in 19-year-old forwards. He'll make an instant impact in Washington, should he be the pick."

"I think they will go with AJ Dybantsa. Every time Will Dawkins has spoken about the type of player he looks for, it's always someone with size and can do multiple things. AJ is that type of player. Plus, he can go get a bucket. I think he can be the missing piece on this team."

"I would take AJ Dybantsa. It's so close between all three of the prospects for me, but I lean Dybantsa because of the positional flexibility he provides for the Wizards, who can bring forward a roster booming with length and ball-handling ability."

"I'm a Darryn Peterson guy, but I think his injury questions make him too risky a choice for the Wizards at No. 1. Meanwhile, AJ Dybantsa has no such issues and has similar All-NBA upside. Pick the NCAA scoring champion and build around him."

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It would appear that Dybantsa to D.C. is even closer to unanimous than I thought, with his hype only further building between the end of his one-and-done BYU season and now. I, too, expect him to be the first man off the board come next week's live reveal for the same reasons that everyone else specified.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer's been seemingly-eliminated from the race while Peterson looks like a distant second, though his disadvantage has shrunk over the last few days of positive momentum. But in an evaluative space where his faults as a below-average passer, or Boozer's lack of that multifaceted perimeter game, have remained hot topics, it's fair to continue pointing out that no prospect is perfect. If they were, we there's be no reason to engage in these prospective draft talks outside of Dybantsa, even if his popularity is as earned as it is vast.

For now, the wait continues. As ready as the media seems to be for the likeliest outcome of the bunch, the Wizards' goal to remain secretive has set up the perfect smokescreen for the unexpected should they take us by surprise once again.

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