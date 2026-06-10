Wizards' Year-Old Trade Escapades Spell Cautionary Tale as Draft Approaches

The NBA is booming as a viewing product entering June. All eyes are on the last two teams remaining in these ongoing NBA Finals as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs continue engaging in a surprisingly-competitive battle between experienced and rapid ascendants, and any basketball fan who isn't buckled in for Game 4 has eyes on this month's NBA Draft.

But while everyone from the devoted film-crunchers to Bleacher Report Instagram post commenters has an opinion on Jalen Brunson's execution and Victor Wembanyama's poise based on what they're actively watching, no one knows anything about the upcoming draft results.

The rumor mill has been suspiciously quiet ever since the Washington Wizards won the rights for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming selection cycle, and that's no coincidence.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard (left) guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Their ability to spin lottery drawing luck into the first pick can't have gone much differently compared to last summer's tragic drop. The leadoff spot is a lot more helpful to a team escaping the rebuild than No. 6, though this same quiet game-planning preceded the Tre Johnson selection, too, just without the tired debates as to whether Washington will trade down from this month's God-given windfall.

That eery silence made the team's 2025 pouncing that much more shocking, as they began a sequence of swaps by flipping leading scorer Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package headlined by CJ McCollum the day before the draft. Kelly Olynyk, infamous Wizards killer-turned-trade throw-in, was quickly rerouted to San Antonio for more depth swings and fringe assets.

Washington didn't strike again until the night of the draft's first round, suddenly winning another chance to make a second round pick after initially sending their Day Two slot to New Orleans in the Poole trade. The pick that was initially spent on Walter Clayton Jr. was sent to the Utah Jazz in exchange for No. 21, which immediately turned into Will Riley, as well as Jamir Watkins at No. 43.

What Can Wizards Fans Take Away from that Series of Events?

If nothing else, Washington's front office isn't afraid to surprise the masses.

Poole was more conventionally-expendable than most anyone on this current iteration of the Wizards, combining an onerous contract with a reduntant playstyle alongside the squad's blooming assortment of bucket-hungry guards and wings.

McCollum was interested in most of the same shots that Poole was, but he was a more accomplished veteran who'd end up impressing to a level that the Pelican couldn't in facilitating the eventual Trae Young acquisition. Management is always eyeing their next move, a lesson that needs reiterating amidst their present roster situation.

Dec 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) celebrates after scoring while being fouled against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The closest thing they have to a Poole is Anthony Davis, an even bigger-named presence who's even more in-need of an extension.

He's on the hook for much more projected money than the shot-happy guard was while trailing Young in terms of vocal buy-in. If there's anyone likely to headline the next shocking Wizards-related swap, it's the aging 10x All-Star who may be more desperate to win now than his more patient organization.

No key member of the Wizards' young corps was involved in any of those maneuvers, unsurprising given the franchise's continued prioritization of development. The only building blocks that changed hands concerned the players who'd yet to be officially selected, and that's a situation that's staring Washington's assortment of lower-leverage draft capital right in the eyes.

They're keeping their hand close to their chest, but odds are that the Wizards hold onto No. 1 in avoiding the rarest of deals. The choice to add AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer or a wild card option to their program is too good to pass up, especially considering the doubt they've managed to instill among the rest of NBA media, but picks No. 51 and 60 aren't worth nearly as much commitment. They certainly weren't tied to the 40th pick last June, a tool the Pelicans cashed in on Micah Peavy while the Wizards got to enjoy Watkins' strong defensive rookie season.

Any meteoric deal rivaling the Poole sendoff won't arrive just yet, as Washington's scouts and game-planners still have almost two whole weeks to continue sweating out their fellow top pick holders, but history tells fans and analysts alike to stay close to the phones. Poole's move south and the Riley/Watkins roundup occurred within nearly 24 hours of each other, and the team's lack of leaks means there's no telling what assets are or aren't on the table as closed-door discussions continue.

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