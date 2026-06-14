The Wizards' Big Draft Pick: Who's the Most Threatened?

The Washington Wizards have ensured that their decision regarding which prospect they're favoring at No. 1 in this month's NBA Draft remains behind closed doors as long as possible. The lingering veil of mystery doesn't just leave the team's fan base in the dark, but also the presently-rostered players with roles that are sure to be influenced by whoever's set to headline the draft class.

In a prospect pool this talented and considering Washington's need for a top-billed talent among their young corps, expect them to take whoever they believe to be the best player available. As comforting as that initiative is in theory to the collective assortment of recent draftees, specific contributors will experience shifts in the Wizards' pecking order based on positional value or statistical contributions, and the players may not know who among them are really in danger until the pick is turned in and announced.

We do have an idea, however, of which prospective draftees have generated the most collective buzz at No. 1, and that can give us outside viewers an idea as to which Wizards would be directly damaged by each realistic pick option. However much an AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer can lift the squad to new heights, their minutes will have to come from somewhere.

Can AJ Dybantsa and Kyshawn George Coexist as Starters?

First, let's begin with the odds-on favorite to seize the Wizards' fancy.

Dybantsa made the most of his freshman season at BYU by leading the Big 12 in scoring with 25.5 points a game, demonstrating all of the toolsy athleticism that Washington's scouts have been known to favor. He can create for himself thanks to his slashing prowess and midrange pull-up game, an especially-devastating weapon at 6'9", and he's lengthy enough to inspire belief that consistent defensive disruptions may soon follow suit.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) celebrates with fans after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

He'd be a must-start as a rookie, immediately joining 4x All-Star Trae Young, 10x All-Star Anthony Davis and multiple-time Rising Star Alex Sarr in the primary lineup. That leaves just one starting spot left along the wing.

Kyshawn George is the obvious choice to fill in this hole, having proven himself as the second-best regularly-deployed member of the Wizards' full-time rotation last year, but he's an admittedly-clunky fit alongside Dybantsa.

The BYU star would be joining Davis and Sarr as non-threatening shooters, placing a lot of pressure on George to carry the perimeter play-finishing load. And while he's a capable outside sniper on respectable volume, he's at his best as a patient point-forward, worming between defenses with his capable handle, fluid pull-up shot release and downhill strength that went appreciated alongside a litany of physically-flimsy teammates.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dribble as Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Playing George, arguably the only true forward among recent draft selections, out of a position as a two-guard would do him little developmental good after a season spent growing into a more prominent role, nor would it push the team forward on either side of the ball. Tre Johnson much better fits the role of the off-ball perimeter-based assassin, but he's a smaller option who'll do less good for Washington's defense than George would.

If the Wizards do end up landing where everyone thinks they will in sticking with Dybantsa, it'll be because he's the best prospect of the bunch, including George and Johnson. This lineup equation will need solving eventually, but this developmental dilemma shouldn't singlehandedly swing the pick.

Is Tre Johnson Reduntant Alongside Darryn Peterson?

The Wizards' rising sophomore could have a lot to gain from Dybantsa joining the show as the big wing's spot-up buddy, but the alternate reality in which Washington grows enamored with the polished back court scorer out of Kansas could spell disaster for Johnson's chance to seize a starting spot.

Peterson, like Johnson, is more than willing to fire and connect on a variety of 3-point looks. Unlike Johnson, though, the former Jayhawk is a firm defender and ball-hawk, having averaged 1.4 steals with his strong hands and off-ball playmaking.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots for three against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's not without weaknesses, having lacked the downhill rim-aggression that he'd featured pre-college as well as the playmaking instincts that evaluators usually like out of their lead guards, but Johnson can't even gain advantages on Peterson in those categories either. He was a fine, if unremarkable ball-mover as a first-year Wizard, and he's presently too skinny and jumpshot-happy to meaningfully place any regular pressure on the rim.

Peterson, like Dybantsa, would similarly factor into Washington's opening night starting-five, and he'd effectively close off any realistic avenue to join the starting backcourt in stepping up alongside Young. Johnson, along with Bub Carrington and every other guard prospect filling out the Wizards' ranks, would have to re-adjust to full-time reserve roles in rapid time.

Would Cameron Boozer Place Pressure on the Anthony Davis Saga?

We've already covered that excluding the No. 1 pick, the only contributors with all but guaranteed starting expectations include Young, a point guard, and a pair of seven-footers in Sarr and Davis, and that information alone makes someone like Boozer's day-one fit even more awkward than Dybantsa or Peterson.

His versatility has repeatedly gone overlooked according to "evaluators" who only see Duke's reigning National Player of the Year as a backdown bully without the two-way upside to transition to the pros, but he's thoroughly useful as a slashing scorer, shooter, ball-moving playmaker, rebounder and all-around winning contributor. Still, it's hard to imagine someone as big and impactful at the rim would ever start at small forward, which he'd have to do if he were elevated alongside Washington's two taller rim-protectors.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (M) watches from the bench against the Utah Jazz in the first halfat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Picking Boozer over perimeter-based closers like Dybantsa or Peterson wouldn't just say a lot about who Washington believes to be the most valuable prospect of the bunch -- it would also serve as a clear endorsement in the future over the present version of this roster's construction, specifically regarding Davis' limited time with his newest franchise.

Despite being the biggest name on the team, Davis is one of the more quietly-expendable members of the Wizards' show. He's getting up there in the years with an onerous extension discussion looming, making he and his situation the clearest outlier to Washington's youth movement.

What's more is that Sarr and Boozer would mesh perfectly alongside one another. The shorter Boozer isn't much of a shotblocker, but he's instinctive and mobile enough to be disruptive in funneling any blow-by candidates right into the burgeoning Defensive Player of the Year candidate. They can both pass, and Boozer can be that floor-spacing help at the four position that Sarr would greatly benefit from so as to spare himself from having to spot up from outside as often.

He'd likely hit the bench to start the season until one of two things happen: either Boozer ends up seizing Davis' spot himself should the weathered veteran involuntarily give it up due to injury or a midseason trade, or he just proves himself too good not to start in helping form an enormous opening lineup. Either way, Davis seems to lose out as a waning priority, as if that sentiment weren't clear enough amidst the prioritized development and commitment to the rebuilding timeline.

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