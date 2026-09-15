Seen It All and Back For More: Anthony Gill Re-Signs for Third Wizards Era
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The Washington Wizards have filled their final roster spot with a familiar face. The franchise announced that Anthony Gill is returning on a one-year deal. Gill remains the longest-tenured Wizards player and is now entering his seventh season with the team.
He has seen more than any other player has with the Wizards. He has lived through two different front office regimes. He is now entering uncharted waters in a third era of his Wizards tenure. He has been on the lackluster Tommy Shepard teams, was part of the Will Dawkins rebuild, and is now entering a year of hope and expected wins.
Gill came onto a mediocre Wizards squad as a rookie at the ripe age of 28 in the 2020-21 season. That year, the Wizards finished 8th and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games. Since then, he has not seen the playoffs again.
Yet he decided to stick around.
He could have left to join a team with more ambitious goals and try to find a larger role elsewhere, but he didn't. Every time it came down to putting the pen to the paper, he always chose the Wizards.
Then a new executive came in: Will Dawkins. Uncertainty floated in the air; his job security was at risk. With players like Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert being traded, it seemed like any trace of the Sheppard era would be eradicated to start a complete rebuild. Gill survived, though, almost coming out looking stronger.
Gill has averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds throughout his career. Those stats do not tell the full story. Some may look at that and think "replace him with someone better." This scribe had those thoughts too, but he offers something special.
He provided something no other player could: leadership. See, Gill isn't a player getting much run; in fact, he has averaged only 10.9 minutes a game in his career. He was a beacon of compassion and guidance for the young players entering the NBA, though. That is value you will struggle to find.
Now he is being awarded another season with the organization at nearly 34. It makes one think: is this it for the veteran? If so, the Wizards seem to be rewarding him for his constant hard work and support in the community. Though the stats will not reflect it, Anthony Gill is the heartbeat of this young, promising Wizards team, and the rebuild may not work without his locker-room presence.
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Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.