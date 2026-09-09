Wizards Mailbag: Which Young Player is the Odd Man Out

A key component of a rebuild is realizing that it is virtually impossible to keep every player you draft. This becomes increasingly difficult as well when you load up on the same position or have multiple first-round picks in one draft. That problem is creeping up on the Washington Wizards, as extensions are due soon for some young players. Which player, though, is most likely to be left out and traded in the future?

Let's start with the ones that seem like a lock to stay. So far, the only two who have solidified that are Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. You can make the case for other players, but they either struggle on one end of the court or have not played enough yet. With Sarr and George, we have seen two seasons now and have made significant strides.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with center Alex Sarr (20) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Sarr quietly made it clear he is one of the league's better centers and already shows All-Defensive upside. His offensive production also increased, and he became more efficient while living more in the paint. He has areas to improve, but he is no longer a weak link on one end of the court.

George is becoming a jack of all trades, yet master of none. He alone is the biggest X-Factor heading into the season. He can defend at a good level inside and outside, is a three-level scorer, can facilitate, and can run the offense. His only weakness is that he doesn't excel in one area. His three-point shot is arguably his greatest asset, but he is not quite elite there yet.

Other players who still have more to prove are Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley, and Tre Johnson. AJ Dybantsa is not included in this list because we have yet to see him play, but it would be safe to assume the franchise-changing number one pick is here for a long time.

Coulibaly is a fantastic perimeter defender, but is below average on offense. He is due for a contract extension that will not break the bank, but he still needs to prove he deserves it. This scribe expects Coulibaly to be extended to a 4-year deal worth $68 million total. In the few games he played with Trae Young, his offense looked above average, which is all the Wizards need.

Johnson and Riley are heading into their second years in the league, but they still have areas to improve. Johnson needs to become a much better defender. The improvement is there, but still not on the level the Wizards need. Riley needs to really hone in on his playmaking skills. The Wizards need a backup point guard, and he is their best option at the moment.

That leaves two players left from this rebuild, Bub Carrington and Tristan Vukcevic. Vukcevic is most likely gone after this season, as he does not play above average in any area. He wasn't a key player to develop, so this was expected.

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrington, on the other hand, was a former lottery pick. He hasn't been bad, and he is an amazing three-point shooter, but some areas have been lackluster. He has been played as a point guard in hopes of developing the skills to run an offense. However, he hasn't, showing he's more of a combo guard. The problem is the Wizards don't need a combo guard who excels at three-point shooting off the bench; they have Johnson for that.

Let it be known: Carrington isn't bad; he's just the odd man out right now. All this means is it's hard for him to carve out a role with the talent around him. In many other rebuilds, he would be a top player for teams. On the Brooklyn Nets, for example, he would probably be their third-best young prospect. The same could be said if he were on the Sacramento Kings. He just has to show he can be either a great defender or a good backup point guard, and the signs just aren't there.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!