Studs and Duds from Wizards Brutal Loss to Raptors

The undefeated season lasted only one game, as the Washington Wizards dropped their second game to the new-look Toronto Raptors. The overall feel of the game was like a blowout, but the squad was hanging in there the entire game. It's clear the team still has room to improve before they can reach the Raptors' level.

Despite the loss, some guys had a really good night. Some, though, felt like non-entities or really struggled. Here are the studs and duds from the first loss of the season.

Stud: Trae Young

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense was only working when Trae Young was in the game. His finishing was off, and the three-point shot started to fall. The veteran guard finished with 22 points on 40 percent shooting from distance, along with 12 assists.

The team desperately needs a backup point guard to help alleviate some of this pressure on Young. Some guys have shown signs, but others clearly are not there and may never be. While Young did everything he could to come away with a win, it still was not enough.

Dud: Khris Middleton

It is getting hard to defend why Khris Middleton should be getting 16 minutes a night. He only made one shot, was not active on the boards, and was letting Scottie Barnes do whatever he wanted.

There is no getting around it; Middleton is old now. He is not the player he once was, and that is okay. He had a great career and will go down as one of the best Milwaukee Bucks players ever. At this stage in his career, he is no longer the contributor he once was. It is time to give those minutes to other guys in the rotation or Will Riley.

Stud: Justin Champagnie

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard/forward Justin Champagnie (9) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Champagnie has looked very good to start the season. In fact, the Wizards need to keep him, and at this rate you could hand him a blank check and say, "State your number."

He was all over the floor for hustle plays, helped the Wizards make it a one-point game, and his defense was also great in this one. He is starting to solidify himself as the sixth man and will help the Wizards win a ton of games this season.

Dud: Kyshawn George

This is the worst game we have seen from Kyshawn George since his rookie season. The Raptors' defense pressed him into mistakes that shouldn't be happening. His entry passes were easy to lead, which turned into double-digit points in transition off his turnovers.

The scoring was also not there. George gets in his head easily when he is in a shooting slump during a game, and it shows. He ends up forcing shots, which never works. He needs to breathe, watch the film, and learn how to operate under pressure.

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