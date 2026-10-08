The Most Critical Wizards Rotation Decision HC Brian Keefe Can't Afford to Get Wrong

You can sort just about every member of the Washington Wizards' 2026-27 roster into one of two age tiers; the 10 hand-picked draftees (seven of which earned first-round distinctions) make up a significant portion of the group's depth chart, while the five players who are 28 years old and up occupy a different, more veteran-first niche. If those older contributors aren't on the court to elevate the current on-court basketball product in the vein of a Trae Young or an Anthony Davis, they're bolstering the locker room's chemistry, Anthony Gill style.

That roundup, one that includes fully-signed and two-way contracted players alike, leaves two exemptions without homes in Justin Champagnie and Tre Mann.

While recent inclusion Mann is something of a luxury to the Wizards' already-deep assortment of ball-handling guards and wings, Champagnie is a different story. Even if he lacks that same draft-based investment and a well-traveled veteran know-how, he absolutely has to play for the Wizards to get the most out of their generally-inexperienced rotation and his defensive-minded vision.

Champagnie's Quest to Avoid the End-of-Bench Doghouse

The hustle-minded forward has made 131 appearances for Washington over his two full seasons with the Wizards, good for over 65 a year. Outside of Bub Carrington and his still-intact perfect attendance, that's the highest such clip that any eligible Wizard has posted since the 2024-25 season.

Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) celebrates with Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) during a timeout in the final seconds against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And yet, fans have chafed against Champagnie's particularly-short leash all throughout that span.

He was earning regular DNPs two seasons ago, making just two emergences for a total of four minutes and change through the first 19 scheduled outings before getting suddenly thrust into Washington's rotation. There, he quickly nabbed a starting spot with the same hustle he'd displayed as a 2023-24 part-timer, and never looked back in going on to average 22 minutes per night from there on out.

Anyone hoping that such a lengthy streak of helpful appearances would spare Champagnie from a similar fate this past campaign was sorely mistaken. Another fresh slew of new faces like CJ McCollum, Tre Johnson and Will Riley crowded up the minutes he seemed poised to seize, and while he only had to wait until seven games in to steal his first start, he was still notching occasional single-digit minute finishes until mid-November.

Justin Champagnie | Justin Champagnie | Offensive Rebounding



One of the more interesting finds of my deep dive was Justin Champagnie. He was one of the best rebounding guards in the league last season at 3.7 OReb/75 and 6.2 DReb/75.



Champagnie was able to generate even… https://t.co/lUi3eSmLPB pic.twitter.com/B2LDT9ZM8c — Caden Hoffman (@coachcadenhoff) October 7, 2026

This most recent time around, though, he was starting to drum up some league-wide intrigue as a firm perimeter defender and possession-maximizing offensive rebounder.

His value as a deep-cut difference-maker on a cheap contract convinced outside fan bases that Washington could be subdued into a trade, but no dice. A Wizards team that was generally-prone to allowing the youth to go out there and find their roles the hard way could appreciate someone like Champagnie who knew exactly who he was and how to impact nightly basketball, and they held onto him through yet another offseason of rotational additions.

Champagnie's Upcoming Round of Obstacles

He's entering season No. 4 with the franchise, yet his road to everyday minutes from the jump doesn't seem any clearer than it's ever been. At least this time around, Washington's aiming to actually win games instead of looking ahead to summertime NBA Drafts, which'll limit their chances of muzzling Champagnie in the name of stacking up losses.

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) takes a shot over Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His direct competition at key reserve wing spots behind likely starters AJ Dybantsa and Kyshawn George will likely feature defensive-minded prospect Bilal Coulibaly, second-year playmaker Will Riley and a returning veteran in Khris Middleton.

On paper, only Coulibaly seems like a clear bet to vault Champagnie in the second-string pecking order due to his combination of stringy athleticism and similarly-destructive point-of-attack defense, but Wizards head coach Brian Keefe has spoken glowingly-enough on Middleton's importance to the point that some fans have grown worried that the wing will be once-again buried in favor of yet another older non-defender.

I asked Wizards HC Brian Keefe about his plans to keep Justin Champagnie involved in the wing rotation, and his message was for everyone to stay ready.



“Depth matters, things are gonna happen…opportunities are gonna arise…I know Justin Champagnie is gonna have a big impact.” pic.twitter.com/g3h0zOFZHW — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) September 29, 2026

Keefe, mere days after confirming that "Khris Middleton is going to be a big part of what we do this year," spoke on Champagnie's day-one job security with a similar vagueness that's been felt in lineups over seasons past, stressing the younger option's need to remain ready whenever he's called upon to perform.

At the very least, he's keenly aware of Champagnie's own influence, leaving little room for doubt with a performance review that's been several years in the making. "I know Justin Champagnie's gonna have a big impact," he told On SI. "Any time he's on the court, I have huge trust in him. He does really valuable things to any lineup he plays with. He's done that since he's got here. He will continue to do that."

But following his other preseason comments surrounding the team-wide identity he's got in mind, there should be no question that Champagnie's a must-deploy in the name of generating quick offense with defense. He's spryer and, therefore, better at running the floor than Middleton, and he's just the defender to help salvage the Young-based lineups. Even if the more accomplished Middleton will always have Champagnie beat as a scorer, he remains a perfectly-serviceable play-finisher despite the streaky jump shot.

Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) looks to pass the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The two have no shortage of experience sharing a locker room after two fragmented seasons together, just like how Keefe knows exactly what he's getting out of his varying role players on an individual basis. If he's serious about finally unsnapping the shackles that have repeatedly held the Wizards back from competitive hoops, though, freeing Champagnie immediately is a non-negotiable.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!