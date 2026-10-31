Studs and Duds from Wizards NBA Cup Victory over Hornets
In this story:
Everyone should respect the NBA Cup. This is a time when teams rebuilding or exiting can get a playoff-like environment. These games then become huge for young players' development, and the Washington Wizards desperately need that.
They stepped up to the challenge, though, beating the Charlotte Hornets to open up NBA Cup action. The game was close for the entire first half, then the second half turned into a beatdown. Here are the studs and duds from the victory.
Stud: AJ Dybantsa
He's played only two games so far, but AJ Dybantsa looks like a future MVP. The kid has not only the swagger, but also the tools to be the face of the league. He dropped 17 points on decent splits along with eight rebounds.
What was really impressive, though, was the defense. That was a huge concern as a prospect, and he is silencing the narrative that he is a bad defender. His length and athleticism show he can be a good defender, and it is showing so far.
Dud: Tre Johnson
Look, we know Tre Johnson can shoot the ball. He has started off extremely slowly, though, for the start of the season. He did not knock down a single three-pointer in the win, but that is not the biggest concern.
As it stands, Johnson does not do enough elsewhere to warrant staying on the court. If his three-pointer is not falling, he needs to either be really good on defense or as a playmaker to make up for it. Right now, he is just average at both. If his shot is not falling, then the minutes for Johnson are going to be hard to justify, just like tonight.
Stud: Trae Young
Trae Young almost had a triple-double in this win. While the shot wasn't falling, he was a really good facilitator and got to the line at a high clip. He led the team in free throws at 14, knocking down 12 of them.
At the end, he got a little hungry, trying to get that tenth assist. That led to some dumb mistakes and turnovers, so the stat line doesn't look as clean as it could be. Still, this was a great game from the star guard who has been leading the league in assists this season.
Stud: Bub Carrington
Bub Carrington deserves his flowers so far this season. He has been a flamethrower from distance and has clearly improved as a defender. He made all but one of his shots, finishing with nine points and a few assists.
The only area Carrington could improve is playmaking. There is a hole at the backup point guard position, and it's easy for Carrington to fill it. His defense has gotten miles better; his playmaking just needs to improve slightly.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.