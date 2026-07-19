The Most Tradeable Contracts on the Wizards Roster

The Washington Wizards have already made some moves and traded some contracts this offseason, but they could still be on the hunt. The team still has a roster spot available, and they have players who may not play at all for them but could still be valuable to a squad. This means it may be time to consider trading some of these young guys for older talent or future draft capital. Which contracts, though, are the most tradeable?

Bub Carrington: 2-Years $12,158,290

Nov 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) reacts after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Carrington may not be the first player considered for a trade, his contract is easy to move. A young player with a great three-point shot, but he needs improvement elsewhere. Many teams entering a rebuild would love to take a chance on a player like Carrington, and a new place could be what he needs.

This is not saying that Carrington is the most likely to be traded, nor is he even being considered. This is just saying that his contract is one of the easiest to trade on this team. He has also been struggling the most with players in his draft class on the Wizards. Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George have solidified themselves as some of the best players on this team, while Carrington is still fighting for rotational minutes. Making less than five million this season makes his contract very easy for teams to trade for.

Justin Champagnie: 2-Years (Team Option) $5,673,029

Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) warms up before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the same as Carrington: once again, this is not saying Justin Champagnie should be traded, nor is he being shopped. If a team really wants him, it is easy to trade for him. His price may be steep, though, as Champagnie is one of the biggest success stories for the Wizards. However, this team is insanely deep, and Champagnie may be outperformed this season.

He is making just over two and a half million this season, and has a team option next season. That contract makes it easy to move Champagnie if he takes a step back or someone else outperforms him. It just comes down to how Champagnie does on the court next season.

Cam Whitmore: 1-Year $5,458,310

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore (1) reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of every player mentioned, Whitmore is the most likely to be traded. It seems unlikely he is going to be extended besides Bilal Coulibaly, so a trade may be inevitable for him. However, this has nothing to do with his on-court play; it's just bad luck.

Last season, Whitmore had to miss the entire season due to a blood clot. This injury came at the worst time, as it seemed Whitmore was making some strides on defense and looked very good. Now, with AJ Dybantsa and some other forwards, Whitmore may have just unfortunately lost his spot in Washington, and there was nothing he could do about it. Luck just wasn't on his side, and he and his contract are the most likely to be traded on the Wizards roster.

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