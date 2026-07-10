Summer League Wizards Flash their Secret Darryn Peterson Stopper

Basketball-starved NBA fans have had the NBA Summer League's opening night- specifically, the Washington Wizards' matchup against the Utah Jazz- circled for weeks.

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, the top-heralded prospects who headlined last month's NBA Draft, seemed destined to commence the next step of their high-stakes rivalry as soon as possibly-scheduled. And they both showed out in their respective Las Vegas openers; Dybantsa notched 27 to lead all scorers and collect the 92-88 victory, while Peterson remained close behind in netting 24 of his own.

But anyone who watched this game knows that one particular Wizards disruptor was responsible for Peterson coming up even shorter than those numbers imply. Jamir Watkins' stifling wing defense erupted into an open secret for all Summer League and Utah fans to see, as the physical specialist personally limited Peterson's ability to get off clean shots while baiting the star bucket-generator into nine fouls and eight turnovers in the defeat.

Darryn Peterson’s statline with Jamir Watkins as the primary defender:



4-11 FG

1-5 3PT

6 turnovers



🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/N9Besb2aIg — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) July 10, 2026

Watkins' Quiet Rise

For all of Watkins' strengths on that end of the floor, he was the kind of obstacle that only Washington fans could have predicted. He averaged merely 7.4 points over 50 games as a 24-year-old rookie last season, providing enough impact to win another invitation back to camp through a two-way re-signing despite having yet to assert himself over most anyone else in the Wizards' subtly-deep rotation.

But Washingtonians know what they saw this past spring.

He made a convincing case for himself as the most fearsome wing defender of anyone on the roster- a position group already occupied by Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly and Justin Champagnie- thanks to a blend of wingspan, sharp reflexes, quick feet and a particular brand of physicality that the rest of the team-wide prospects lack.

Watkins leveraged that grown-man strength into shoutouts at the margins of the Wizards' "young corps" talks, forcibly extending the terrifying two-some of rookie classmates Tre Johnson and Will Riley into a trifecta.

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) is defended by Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And just as the debuting Johnson and Riley proved themselves to be a step above most Summer Leaguers as pure scorers and playmakers, Watkins had a field day in doling out nine fouls of his own. He made sure to bother Peterson whenever and however he could, going so far as to initiate conflict and sell the counter-hits he sustained in the interest of slowing the Utah star's momentum.

Tre Johnson makes the tough clutch floater, Darryn Peterson answers back, Will Riley drives, going right, going left, going right, drives and scores the clutch And-1 (with replays).



Jamir Watkins, who has 9 fouls, pushes Darryn Peterson, who retaliates by pushing him back, and… pic.twitter.com/KEg4KxzoHP — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 10, 2026

Just like how real NBA games won't allow a 10-foul maximum during their regularly-scheduled hoops, Watkins will be stuck generally-handcuffed to Washington's bench the next time Peterson takes on the Wizards.

A starting lineup stacked with All-Stars and rising up-and-comers won't make a two-way piece's road to a dependable minute-count any easier, but expect the battle-hardened sophomore to make an appearance out of head coach Brian Keefe's back pocket the next time he's tasked with deploying the Peterson-stopper.

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